Whanganui vocal duo Elaine Holden and Sam Hirst have been singing together for years, but a recent string of live "one or two take" videos has seen them reach a far wider audience than they ever expected.

Holden, a vocal coach, said the pair, who have performed in New Zealand and Australia, covered Crowded House's Better Be Home Soon for New Zealand Music Month during Covid-19 lockdown, and it quickly ticked over 50,000 views on Facebook.

"I'm a bit shy with all that sort of thing, but Sam said 'come on, let's throw it up online'," Holden said.

"I'm so critical, and I was saying 'no, no, look at the state of me'.

"Eventually I let her put it up and it just went crazy."

The pair only did one or two takes of a selected song, Holden said.

"I can't stand looking at them because I always think I've sung a bum note or missed something, but all the feedback has been amazing."

Covers they've posted since include songs by Elvis Presley, Charlie Puth, Dolly Parton and Extreme, with their version of Parton's I Will Always Love You hitting nearly 50,000 views in a single day.

Hirst said she thought people were enjoying the "stripped back" approach the pair took when making the videos.

"Even though we might brush our hair that day, we're not using microphones and mixers and things, it's not an elaborate setup.

"It's a portal to share our music with everyone."

People in Nova Scotia and the United Kingdom seemed to be the pair's "biggest fans", Hirst said, with viewers as far afield as India, Ireland and Texas also sending in requests.

"It's just us doing what we normally do, but we chucked a camera in the mix."

Holden said they had already been asked to record an album together, something they would look at doing.

"We both do our own stuff, so we definitely have enough material to do something like that."

Hirst, who is completing a building apprenticeship with Holden's construction company Allnu, said she was also open to the idea.

"Technically, Elaine and her husband are my bosses, but I don't think I'll get fired for hitting a bum note.

"We've got a bit of a following with our Friday Jams videos, and people have told us that they're the highlight of their week, which is really lovely to hear."

Holden said, "It's just two friends singing together, and it's something we love to do."

To check out Elaine Holden and Sam Hirst's music and videos, visit them on Facebook at Elaine Holden and Sam Hirst Music.