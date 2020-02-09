Whanganui old boy Corporal Brad Mancer is returning home this month for the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) Band's annual tour.

This year, the Air Force on Tour will feature a range of music from Drax Project to Dizzy Gillespie, Puccini and John Williams. There will be solos from Flight Sergeant Murray Mansfield, special guest Private Bryony Williams, and the band's Drumline.

The 65-member band is made up of New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) Reservists, many of whom are active in Wellington's music scene.

Mancer, who plays in the trumpet section, said being a part of the band had allowed him to travel all over the world and perform in incredible venues, including Whanganui's Opera House.

"I am really looking forward to performing in Whanganui. I always love coming home and performing to the people I grew up with."

Mancer, who works as a graphic designer at PikPok Games, joined the band in April 2013 after moving to Wellington to study design at Massey University.

A highlight was travelling to Gallipoli to play the Last Post at Anzac Day commemorations in April 2018.

"It was a great honour to travel to Gallipoli, represent my country and honour the fallen through playing the Last Post," Mancer said.

Mancer also performs with Australasian champion Wellington Brass.

• The Air Force on Tour plays at the Royal Wanganui Opera House at 7pm on Friday, February 28. Tickets from whanganuivenues.co.nz.