La Fiesta 2020 is about to begin, as founder and co-ordinator Carla Donson chalks up 11 years of the festival that celebrates women in Whanganui.

"It's a real achievement as a lot of similar women's festivals around the world haven't lasted this long," Donson said.

"I'm very proud of us for going the distance and of the community that supports us."

This year, La Fiesta events include perennial favourites like Frocks on Bikes and the One Billion Rising celebration in Majestic Square along with some brand new additions.

"Rural Women New Zealand is joining La Fiesta this year and they will be running pop-up shop events in Victoria Ave," Donson said.

"It is a chance for people to learn about the talents and skills of rural women and chat with them about their lives."

Women from Fordell and Mangamahu will showcase their talents, skills and home-based business enterprises at the former Pumpkin Patch building at 107 Victoria Ave on Saturday, February 29, and Sunday, March 1.

The group will have art, craft and produce on display and for sale.

For music fans, La Fiesta will offer experiences that range from classical concerts to hands-on experiences with traditional drumming styles from around the world.

"For the first time this year, we will present a La Fiesta event at the Jane Winstone Chapel.

"Winifred and Abigail Livesay, with Ingrid Culliford and her daughter Elena Morgan, will perform a concert that celebrates women composers through the ages."

Like Mother, Like Daughter is the opening La Fiesta event on February 9 and Culliford will also perform the Allure of the Flute concert on March 7.

Talented Kiwi soloists Ruby + Emily will play at Lucky Bar on February 20 and La Fiesta Taranaki favourite Juliet McLean will wrap up the festival with a performance at the new Space Gallery on March 8.

And the Royal New Zealand Air Force Band is also joining the programme this year with a performance at the Royal Wanganui Opera House on February 28.

Good Habits are an indie-folk duo all the way from Manchester, UK.

"They approached us about playing La Fiesta after their online search for women's festivals in the Southern Hemisphere led them to us," Donson said.

Singer-cellist and songwriter Bonnie Schwarz and accordionist Pete Shaw are touring New Zealand and will play at Space Studio and Gallery on February 26.

Manchester duo Good Habits will play at the La Fiesta festival in Whanganui next month. Photo / Supplied

"It is great to have such terrific talent lined up for everyone's musical pleasure this festival," Donson said.

For those who wish to explore their own musical talents, Whanganui's world music aficionado Jacqueline Brand-Holt is offering an Around the World in Drums workshop on February 20 and there is also a chance for beginners to have a go with Community Drumming Whanganui on February 28.

And for those who wish to discover the healing power of playing music, there is a Letting It All Out With Music workshop on February 18.

If music and wheels are your thing, you can head to the free Roller Disco at The Rink in Hatrick St and strap on a pair of roller skates while enjoying 70s and 80s music on February 16.

"There really is something for everyone," Donson said.

For more details about these events and much more, see lafiestanz.com or visit the La Fiesta Facebook page.