Auckland band Shoddy describe themselves as a foursome of glamorous, gothic, psychedelic punks from the underworld.

It's a wide range of genres but it makes sense when listening to their new single Hiding Like Hades from the album Someday We'll Fix It released this week.

Their sound does indeed incorporate all of the above descriptions with a heavy bass sound, psychedelic guitar and lots of interesting fills from drummer Thomas Pembroke and multi-instrumentalist Daniel Pickstone.

Pickstone plays saxophone, harmonica, percussion and an iPhone as well as providing backing vocals.

The songs, he says, are mostly written by guitarist Witchy Dugdale and the rest of the band add their own personal interpretations.

"Our bass player Toby King likes to play with a heavy, doomy sound," says Pickstone.

"I like to add elements of hip hop and jazzy touches."

He has not had jazz training, he says, although he likes the genre.

"I believe the spirit of jazz may be buried deep inside me somewhere."

The sounds are built around Dugdale's interesting lyrical content with lines about being "an old Elvis, an impersonation of myself" and "privacy all wrapped up in plastic".

Earlier this year, Shoddy played support for the 1980s indie Scottish band The Jesus and Mary Chain at Auckland's Powerstation and earned glowing reviews.

One reviewer described them as "a polished, quirky, united, eclectic soul".

Pickstone said it is a great affirmation for a band new to live performance.

"We played together for about a year before we started playing live.

"Now it is time for us to tour outside Auckland and we are really looking forward to playing in Whanganui because we've had so many good reports from other bands."

Shoddy Album Tour: Friday, November 15, Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St at 8pm. Tickets $10 from undertheradar.co.nz.