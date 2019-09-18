It is time for readers, writers and book lovers to gather as the Whanganui Literary Festival begins next Wednesday with a celebration of the printed word at Space Studio and Gallery. Local and visiting writers will be celebrated with an action-packed two weeks of events including a session with multi-award-winning writer Dame Fiona Kidman on October 5. Pick up a programme from various Whanganui locations or visit

THURSDAY

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 9.30am-11.30am

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.

River City Artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Beginners to established artists. Contact Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Jumps and Gallops Raceday

When: 11.15am-5pm

Where: Wanganui Racecourse, Purnell St

Details: Free entry. See wjc.co.nz

Climate Change community meeting

When: 3.30pm-4.30pm

Where: Gonville Library, 44 Abbott St

Details: Whanganui District Council is asking the community for ideas and insights on how we deal with climate change. All welcome.

A Pūtiki Tour Through Time

When: 5.30pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Whanganui Regional Museum public programmes presenter Lisa Reweti takes us on an oral history and pictorial tour of her tūrangawaewae, Pūtiki, where she belongs through whakapapa (kinship). Free.

Thoughtful Thursday - Annie Leibovitz: Life Through a Lens

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Documentary film night. Annie Leibovitz has produced some of the most iconic images of the past 30 years. This 2013 film is directed by her sister Barbara Leibovitz. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes with Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

Latin Film Festival - Black Quixotes

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: A tragicomedy with heavy doses of black humour from Ecuador. Koha appreciated.

FRIDAY

Twinkle Toes at St Paul's

When: 10am-11.15am

Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St

Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.

Stargazing

When: 7pm

Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.

Tony Chen Lin solo piano

When: 7.30pm

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: Chamber Music New Zealand presents this internationally renowned star of the piano. Adult $35, senior $32, CMW member $20, student $5. Book at RWOH.

SATURDAY

Whanganui River Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Sport Stacking National Championships

When: Starts at 8.45am

Where: Cullinane College Gymnasium

Details: Free entry. All welcome.

Walking tours

When: By appointment

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.

Latin Film Festival - The Path of Shadows (El camino de la sombra)

When: 5pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Drama from El Salvador - a memoir from Professor Carlos Mauricio, persecuted by El Salvador government death squads.

And at 7pm Argentinian comedy Ten days without mom (Mamá se fue de viaje) - when mom takes a break, chaos breaks out in a chain and expands like a plague. Koha appreciated.

St Johns Rocks

When: 7.30pm

Where: St Johns Club, 158 Glasgow St

Details: Whanganui's premium covers band Undercover will rock the night away with covers of favourite rock, pop and everything in between. Pay at venue.

A Spring Masquerade

When: 8pm-1am

Where: Frank Bar + Eatery

Details: Mask up and get down for an evening of glamour and intrigue with the fabulous DJ Jaimie Webster Haines playing underground classics and soulful delights designed to get you dancing. Tickets $80 from eventbrite or $100 at venue. Canapes, bubbles and sweet treats included in the ticket price.

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Mable the tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Ride on No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport control tower

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: View the top-floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.

MONDAY

Whanganui Film Society - Félicité

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Alain Gomis' 2017 film tells the story of a Kinshasa bar singer whose life is thrown into turmoil when her son has an accident. See

TUESDAY

Slimmers Support Group

When: 5pm

Cost: $10 joining fee and $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.

Art classes

When: 6pm

Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Pl

Details: Interested in embroidery? Call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.

Whanganui Science Forum

When: 7.30pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Ben Knight: The Litter Intelligence Programme - working with citizen scientists to measure beach litter flux. Member $4, non-member $5. Supper after.

Target shooting

When: 7pm

Where: Old RSA shooting range beneath The Barracks, St Hill St

Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

Whanganui Literary Festival - Texting

When: 5.30pm

Where: Space Studio and Gallery, 66 Taupo Quay

Details: Texting is an exhibition by three women printmakers - Catherine Macdonald, Jo Giddens and MB Stoneman. Join them for the opening of the exhibition and the start of the Whanganui Literary Festival.

If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganuichronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, September 26, to Wednesday, October 2, is Tuesday, September 24.