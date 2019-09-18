It is time for readers, writers and book lovers to gather as the Whanganui Literary Festival begins next Wednesday with a celebration of the printed word at Space Studio and Gallery. Local and visiting writers will be celebrated with an action-packed two weeks of events including a session with multi-award-winning writer Dame Fiona Kidman on October 5. Pick up a programme from various Whanganui locations or visit
THURSDAY
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 9.30am-11.30am
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.
River City Artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Beginners to established artists. Contact Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Jumps and Gallops Raceday
When: 11.15am-5pm
Where: Wanganui Racecourse, Purnell St
Details: Free entry. See wjc.co.nz
Climate Change community meeting
When: 3.30pm-4.30pm
Where: Gonville Library, 44 Abbott St
Details: Whanganui District Council is asking the community for ideas and insights on how we deal with climate change. All welcome.
A Pūtiki Tour Through Time
When: 5.30pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Whanganui Regional Museum public programmes presenter Lisa Reweti takes us on an oral history and pictorial tour of her tūrangawaewae, Pūtiki, where she belongs through whakapapa (kinship). Free.
Thoughtful Thursday - Annie Leibovitz: Life Through a Lens
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Documentary film night. Annie Leibovitz has produced some of the most iconic images of the past 30 years. This 2013 film is directed by her sister Barbara Leibovitz. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Meditation
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: Drop-in classes with Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.
Latin Film Festival - Black Quixotes
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: A tragicomedy with heavy doses of black humour from Ecuador. Koha appreciated.
FRIDAY
Twinkle Toes at St Paul's
When: 10am-11.15am
Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St
Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.
Stargazing
When: 7pm
Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St
Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.
Tony Chen Lin solo piano
When: 7.30pm
Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House
Details: Chamber Music New Zealand presents this internationally renowned star of the piano. Adult $35, senior $32, CMW member $20, student $5. Book at RWOH.
SATURDAY
Whanganui River Markets
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Sport Stacking National Championships
When: Starts at 8.45am
Where: Cullinane College Gymnasium
Details: Free entry. All welcome.
Walking tours
When: By appointment
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.
Latin Film Festival - The Path of Shadows (El camino de la sombra)
When: 5pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Drama from El Salvador - a memoir from Professor Carlos Mauricio, persecuted by El Salvador government death squads.
And at 7pm Argentinian comedy Ten days without mom (Mamá se fue de viaje) - when mom takes a break, chaos breaks out in a chain and expands like a plague. Koha appreciated.
St Johns Rocks
When: 7.30pm
Where: St Johns Club, 158 Glasgow St
Details: Whanganui's premium covers band Undercover will rock the night away with covers of favourite rock, pop and everything in between. Pay at venue.
A Spring Masquerade
When: 8pm-1am
Where: Frank Bar + Eatery
Details: Mask up and get down for an evening of glamour and intrigue with the fabulous DJ Jaimie Webster Haines playing underground classics and soulful delights designed to get you dancing. Tickets $80 from eventbrite or $100 at venue. Canapes, bubbles and sweet treats included in the ticket price.
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Mable the tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Ride on No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport control tower
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: View the top-floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.
MONDAY
Whanganui Film Society - Félicité
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Alain Gomis' 2017 film tells the story of a Kinshasa bar singer whose life is thrown into turmoil when her son has an accident. See
TUESDAY
Slimmers Support Group
When: 5pm
Cost: $10 joining fee and $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.
Art classes
When: 6pm
Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Pl
Details: Interested in embroidery? Call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.
Whanganui Science Forum
When: 7.30pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Ben Knight: The Litter Intelligence Programme - working with citizen scientists to measure beach litter flux. Member $4, non-member $5. Supper after.
Target shooting
When: 7pm
Where: Old RSA shooting range beneath The Barracks, St Hill St
Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
Whanganui Literary Festival - Texting
When: 5.30pm
Where: Space Studio and Gallery, 66 Taupo Quay
Details: Texting is an exhibition by three women printmakers - Catherine Macdonald, Jo Giddens and MB Stoneman. Join them for the opening of the exhibition and the start of the Whanganui Literary Festival.
