There is a special magic that comes from the combination of lyrics and melody that emerges as song. The best songs are formed in the explosion collision we call creativity and take on a life of their own. They become anchored in the harbour of memory and remain there long after the mind has sailed to other shores.

If you are one of those who enjoys creating music and lyrics then take note; On Saturday September 28, as part of the Whanganui Literary Festival, there will be an opportunity for local songwriters to sharpen their skills in a songwriting workshop.

