A surprised and shocked Wayne Skipworth, of Hastings, found out halfway through conducting his spin class at the IronMaori Gym at Stortford Lodge on Wednesday that he was jetting off to Hawaii in October for the annual Kona Ironman World Championship.

In doing so, it is believed Skipworth, an IronMaori designer, may have become the first New Zealander to be granted a wild card entry, as one of three to four Ironman global ambassadors, to compete at the mother of all triathlons.


Wayne Skipworth had never competed in an Ironman event until he was 45 but he always

Related articles: