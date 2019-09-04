Whanganui businessman Paul Tulloch is one of the leading contenders in the upcoming Wanganui Car Club's Mini Pikes gravel hill climb event.

Despite driving his two wheel drive Toyota MR2, Tulloch is expected to challenge other front runners who have the advantage of 4WD cars.

Competing in various motorsport competitions over the years, Tulloch has successfully driven jet sprint boats, 4x4 trucks and speedway and competed in rally and circuit racing.

He is a long time member and past president of the Wanganui Car Club and is actively involved in organising events, especially Mini Pikes.

Advertisement

The Toyota MR2 Tulloch is driving is no ordinary MR2. It started life as a non-turbo car and Tulloch has worked on it, enhancing it to turbo power and now to its current incarnation with a Lexus V8.

Anyone who enjoys the spectacle of rallying the way it used to be will relish the sight of the MR2 driven sideways under full power through the corners.

The Mini Pikes event, named after the Pikes Peak hill climb in Colorado, will take place on Saturday, September 14 towards the top end of Rangitatau East Rd.

Racing will start at approximately 10am. Members of the public are welcome to attend but viewing locations are strictly controlled by event officials in accordance with Motorsport New Zealand safety standards. All spectators are requested to follow the instructions of the officials for their own safety.