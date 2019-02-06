Next month the fourth annual VID AutoFest takes place at Mystery Creek — with organisers expecting over 10,000 people through the gate.

The event is the brainchild of Alan and Dawn Togia — a Te Awamutu couple who have been attending car events far and wide for over 20 years, so when they moved home a few years ago decided to bring the show to them.

VID AutoFest is an automotive lifestyle festival featuring a massive indoor Show & Shine, NZBC Burnout Competition, AutoFest cruise circuit, outdoor car display, kid zone, food vendors and much more.

VID AutoFest 2018. Photo / Downtime Entertainment

It caters for all car enthusiasts — import, V8, classic, lowrider, hot rods and bikes — if it has wheels it is welcome.

The couple run the event through their business Downtime Entertainment — and AutoFest is just one of the motoring events they organise and run.

Alan says his interest came through the import scene, whereas Dawn is more old school — V8s and lowriders.

But they both agree — cars are cool, and they wanted to create an event that showcased what was on offer.

The plan this year is to bring more rods, classics and customs into the event and steer it more in that direction.

The couple have a new event on the horizon that will showcase imports.

And they are also encouraging more interactive displays this year, and want to see the cars out and about on the cruise circuit.

It is part of the plan to grow the event to the point of making it a two day extravaganza from next year.

But the cream of the crop will be part of the Show & Shine all under cover.

"It can take a couple of hundred cars," says Dawn.

"Wouldn't that look fantastic?"

Alan says it was great to team up with friends Jenn and Ricky Ireland and bring a round of the NZBC to AutoFest.

"We used to run our own burnout competition, but when Jenn and Ricky started NZBC we encouraged them to keep it going and bring it to Mystery Creek."

VID AutoFest is on Saturday, March 2 from 10am until 6pm — with events throughout the day. Entry Gate 2, admission charges apply.