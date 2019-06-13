Search scaled back

The search for a 45-year-old woman last seen on Tuesday afternoon in a small dinghy off Matauri Bay was scaled back yesterday with a fixed-wing aircraft from Coastguard Northland Air Patrol due to carry out another aerial search of sea and shore today. After a night-time search which located her rowboat and jacket on Tuesday a major police and volunteer operation on Wednesday scoured 20km of coast as well as the Cavalli Islands but found no trace of the woman, who is believed to be from the Waikato with family links to Kaitaia. Meanwhile, local hapū have declared a rāhui over an area from Takou Bay in the south to Opounui Pt, just north of Matauri Bay. The rāhui prohibits the taking of fish and shellfish until further notice. A surfing carnival planned at Matauri Bay on Saturday has been moved to Taupō Bay.

Teachers' strike called off

Secondary teachers have cancelled next week's planned strike after talks with the Government. The Post Primary Teachers Association confirmed Monday's regional rolling strike, which would have seen children stay at home across Northland, was canned. "A ministerial forum took place last week to break the impasse in negotiations for teachers' collective agreement negotiations," PPTA president Jack Boyle said. "Those talks were very productive and we are pleased to be in a position to call off the strikes." A week of regional strikes was also planned for next week, beginning on Monday.

Township feedback

NZTA is seeking community feedback for the Twin Coast Discovery Township Plans. Eight community drop-in sessions are being held to present potential options for Awanui, Horeke, Rawene, Kohukohu, Dargaville, Kaikohe, Kawakawa and Moerewa. Funding is for the development of the township plans and each plan will require further funding for implementation. NZTA wants feedback on which options for improvement are important to the local community and why. Community drop-in sessions will be held in Kawakawa on June 25 at 121 Gillies St, 3.30pm to 7.30pm and in Dargaville on July 3 at Northern Wairoa Memorial Hall, 37 Hokianga Rd, 3.30pm to 7.30pm.

Theatre projector project

Dargaville's Anzac Theatre Cinema Trust needs funds to help complete the upgrade to a new laser powered projector after the old projector started to fail. This upgrade of equipment will bring the Anzac Theatre to "state of the art" level. The trust will be applying for grants, however community support is also needed to move the project forward. The target set for a new projector is $80,000 of which $21,430 has been raised. Anzac Theatre manager Vern Woods said support so far has blown him away. "Community spirit is high, thank you for your continuing donations and support for our cinema, let's keep up the good work." There is a Givealittle page at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/anzac-theatre-projector-upgrade.

Catherine Tunks performs

As part of their North Island Harvest Tour Catherine Tunks and her Bona Fide Band play a one-night-only show at Whangārei's Butter Factory on Saturday from 8pm - with support from blues harp legend Steve Rose. Their recent cheeky fly on the wall video for The Drinking Song was filmed as a road trip doco through Northland and into the Hokianga Country Music Festival last October (watch it here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=scCPlwxZbro).