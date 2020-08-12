FRESH PERSPECTIVE

How do young people learn to love themselves and reach their full potential if they don't have the tools and skills to take care of themselves?

Lately, I'd noticed a decrease in my mental wellbeing. I knew when enough was enough and I sought support from a counsellor. It was a decision I made to help myself become the person I aspire to be.

Unlike for a lot of young people, for me it was an easy decision. I've always been open to accepting support and help from others and I am not new to counselling.

I needed to offload, I wanted support to be able to deal with my stress better, set boundaries and stick at them.



I have been loading myself with work - it's part of my coping mechanism as I've got older to invest most of my time into work, especially when something's not going great in my personal life.

Looking after myself has been quite challenging, knowing what it looks like and how to do it is where I kept stumbling. I think this is a space where a lot of young people may get caught up, with their idea for them taking care of themselves looking like a variety of things, even making unhealthy decisions.

Young people have shared the view that "loving myself" and "taking care of myself" is going shopping and buying a new outfit, taking selfies or taking a day to lounge around in bed to do nothing.

As you get older you learn that taking care of your hauora (wellbeing) is taking care of yourself in its entirety. It is easy work taking care of yourself, but it may feel hard at times because young people don't have the skills and tools to cope with life's circumstances well and in a healthy manner.

If young people are given tools and skills on how to set boundaries, goal setting and sourcing what supports your own positive wellbeing - we would feel more equipped to deal with what life throws our way and build more resilience.

There are a range of support services to help young people in this area, whether it be a guidance counsellor or careers aid within school and external services like counselling, mentoring and youth workers.

• Anahera Pickering is community outreach co-ordinator at Whangārei Youth Space. She can be contacted at anahera@youthspace.co.nz



Where to go for help:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider.

If you or someone else is in danger call police immediately on 111.

To talk to someone else:

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633.

Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

Rainbow Youth: 09 376 4155.