Schools and businesses across the city are donning their favourite pink shirts today to show their stand against bullying.

Led by the Mental Health Foundation, Pink Shirt Day is celebrated annually across the globe. The movement encourages everyone to work together to stop bullying by celebrating diversity and promoting social relationships, and championing Pink Shirt Day's slogan – Speak up, Stand together, Stop bullying.

Ōtūmoetai Primary School principal Zara McIndoe said a pink shirt mufti day was being held across all of the Ōtūmoetai Kāhui Ako (Community of Learning) Schools today.

Ōtūmoetai College, Ōtūmoetai Intermediate, Ōtūmoetai Primary, Bellevue Primary, Brookfield Primary, Bethlehem Primary, Mātua Primary, Te Wharekura ō Mauao Pillans Point Primary all got involved and joined the movement to stop bullying and spread kindness, she said.

Ōtūmoetai Primary School's Room three. Photo / Supplied

"Our schools have decided to join in this mental health fundraiser because one of the Ōtūmoetai Kāhui Ako key focuses is wellbeing."

She said Pink Shirt Day aimed to create schools, workplaces and communities where all people felt safe, valued and respected.

The Bay of Plenty Rugby Union in partnership with GoodBuzz Kombucha hosted a Pink Shirt Day shared morning tea with the other tenants of the University of Waikato Adams Centre for High Performance.

Bay Rugby chief executive Mike Rogers said it was important to get some awareness around the issue of bullying and with rugby being such a big part of the community, it was good to show they were getting onboard.

"More exposure we can get to the issue, the better."

Pink Shirt Day began in Canada in 2007 when two students took a stand against bullying, after a peer was bullied for wearing a pink shirt.