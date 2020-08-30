Masters launch

The launch evening for the New Zealand Masters Games Whanganui 2021 has been moved to tomorrow, September 1. It will start at 6.30pm in the Whanganui War Memorial Centre. The games are in Whanganui from February 5 to 14. More than 50 sports and 4500 competitors are expected. People intending to go to the launch are asked to RSVP by emailing kristin.armstrong@whanganui.govt.nz

Recycle your bike

Sustainable Whanganui's Green Bikes initiative needs more unused bicycles donated. They can be left at the Whanganui Environment Base at the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre, 83 Maria Place, between 10am and 4pm on week days. Green Bikes is open from 10am to 4pm on Fridays for bike and part sales, and repairs.

Ironsand appeal

The Supreme Court in Wellington will hear Trans-Tasman Resources' case to mine ironsand in the South Taranaki Bight on November 17-19. Executive chairman Alan Eggers said the company is appealing six points of law upheld in a Court of Appeal judgment on April 3. Iwi, environment and fishing groups continue to oppose the mining.

Youth Award change

Rangitikei's John Turkington's Youth Awards2020 awards evening, planned for August 27, has been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions. The Rangitikei Youth Council is working to find an alternative way to celebrate the achievements of the nominees.

Advertisement

Port input

The revitalisation of Whanganui's Port under the governance of Te Puwaha gives people the chance to have input at the front end of the resource consent process rather than later, says Nga Tangata Tiaki o Whanganui chair Gerrard Albert. Hapu are involved in design work with Horizons Regional Council and Whanganui District Council. Engagement with the community, especially Castlecliff people and port users, will soon follow. To make contact, email portproject@whanganui.govt.nz.

News on the go

Local news app

Get your Whanganui news on the go with the new NZ Herald app. Available through the Apple App store and Google Play, the app features first-class local, national and international journalism. You can also personalise it to display local weather, and choose to receive news alerts from the Whanganui Chronicle as well as the latest national news, sport, politics and business.