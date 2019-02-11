Ironman Kevin Nicholson could not make it a triple crown of line honours for the multisport events at the Downer New Zealand Masters Games as a visiting triathlete claimed the Swim-Run-Swim-Run on Sunday.

The final sport to make a start for the 2019 NZMG began at 3pm, with the two-discipline multisport event inspired by one of the formats at the international Super League Triathlon.

The 22 competitors in 12 age divisions swam a 250m distance down the Whanganui River beside Anzac Parade to get back to the multisport clubrooms, before taking off on a 1km looping running course down towards Kowhai Park and back up to the same point on the riverbank.

They then repeated the course with another 250m swim and 1km run.

Wellington's Jamie Te Hiwi, entering the Men's 45+ grade, powered away to a good start in the water and then took off off on a barefoot run without using extra time to pause for running shoes.

The added toughness helped him to stay clear of any chasers and he finished the double swim and running race in a quick 17m 8s.

Next home was Bruce Harding (Men's 50+) around a minute and a half later, followed a further 39s back by the first woman home in Bridget Fry.

Nicholson, who had won line honours for the NZMG triathlon and duathlon, caught up to finish another 11s back in fourth, while reversing the gold-silver medal split for the Men's 50+ grade with Harding, who came runnerup to him in the duathlon.