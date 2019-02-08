On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The 30th Downer New Zealand Masters Games comes to a close on Sunday, ending an exceptional week of competition, socialising and hopefully great fun.
To those who travelled from afar, thank you. You have helped make our city more vibrant. Your patronage has helped our businesses, your enthusiasm has lifted our spirits.
We're proud of our city and sincerely hope you leave with a great impression and a resolve to return again soon. In weeks to come we will learn if the games broke even financially, and whether entries were up or down on forecasts.
Those things aside there can be little doubt that these games will go down as one to remember, with the weather mostly playing its part, an absence of serious incidents and a whole lot of partying taking place.