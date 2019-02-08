The 30th Downer New Zealand Masters Games comes to a close on Sunday, ending an exceptional week of competition, socialising and hopefully great fun.

To those who travelled from afar, thank you. You have helped make our city more vibrant. Your patronage has helped our businesses, your enthusiasm has lifted our spirits.

We're proud of our city and sincerely hope you leave with a great impression and a resolve to return again soon. In weeks to come we will learn if the games broke even financially, and whether entries were up or down on forecasts.

Those things aside there can be little doubt that these games will go down as one to remember, with the weather mostly playing its part, an absence of serious incidents and a whole lot of partying taking place.

Safe travels home and see you again in two years.

How were the games for you?

Calum Wilbur - Not done previously. We've been having a great time. Spent all last night at the tent and all Wednesday too. Awesome!

Haley Mallinder - My first. Youngest in our squad. It's good. We went to the hall last night in orange suits. Atmosphere was awesome.

Cam Hawkins - It's been really good so far. The weather's absolutely fantastic. First time I've been. Been to the South Island masters, this seems about comparable.

Corry Kotuhi - Awesome. Hopefully the clouds come over and give us a nice cool day and get some good football played. It's my third one now. Pretty hard as a young one and being taught a lesson by these old blokes.

Adrian Martin -My first games. So far, found it really, really friendly. Nice place, really well organised.