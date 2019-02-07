The Western Stars have continued their gold medal winning streak after the indoor netball module wrapped up at the Downer New Zealand Masters Games at Springvale Stadium this afternoon.

The Stars were entered in the eight team mixed competition, which finished yesterday, and they claimed the 35+ title for the fifth games in a row at Whanganui, therefore having been successful for a 10 year period.

It was all locals on the medal dais in the other divisions.

The Mixed 25+ grade was won by Not So Fast Just Furious, with Kaora getting the silver and Red Nation the bronze.

Advertisement

The eight team women's tournaments concluded with the semifinals and finals today.

The 25+ gold medal was claimed by Whaiki, with All In getting silver and Scrambled Legs the bronze.

In the 35+ grade, Seized Up were the winners, followed by Illusions and Not Quite Sure respectively.

The outdoor netball module of NZMG starts tomorrow morning at the Laird Park courts and will conclude on Sunday.

Western Stars and Not So Fast Just Furious are playing both modules.