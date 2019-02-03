Time may have dulled some of the speed and skills but not the passion as 128 competitors have spent these last three days in action at Cooks Gardens for the athletics competition of the Downer New Zealand Masters Games.

By the time the sun sets on Cooks Gardens tomorrow, they will have completed a combined 473 events.

Many were entrants going back to the early days of the 30-year-old NZMG, and were willing to speed all day entering various disciplines.

By the time they both crossed the finishline in the Men's Walk on Saturday afternoon, each winning gold medals for their age groups, Ian Morton and Mark Kennedy were very familiar with each other.

They had both entered the 1 Mile race at the start of the day, and then the 400m, 100m Sprints, and the Walk.

Having come from Australia by way of Wainuiomata, Morton entering his fourth games at Whanganui, plus three previously in Dunedin, not to mention having done the Pan Pacific Masters Games in Australia and the 2017 World Masters in Auckland.

Whanganui and its friendly atmosphere for competing still held a special place in his heart.

"I keeping coming back," Morton said.

"It's been great, really well organised.

"Strong wind on the back stretch, but that's good.

"I only do it for my wife, to keep my body in shape for her."

Local man Kennedy has been involved in around 20 Masters Games, having also been an organiser of the mountain biking module for many years.

Feeling nostalgic on the 30th anniversary, Kennedy agreed he will be involved in the games for as long as he is able.

"People [should] do it till they can't walk anymore."

The athletics programme concludes today with the hammer throw, triple jump and 3000m track events.