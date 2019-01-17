Downer New Zealand Masters Games organisers are confident registrations for next month's event will top the turnout for 2017.

At the close of the standard registration period earlier this month, 3310 entries had been received and more than 100 have come in since.

"To be perfectly honest we're really happy with the numbers," Games manager Tasha Paladin said.

"There are no surprises there and we're confident with where we're getting."

About 4300 entered the Games in 2017 and with two weeks on Friday until the Games get under way, Paladin was confident of beating that.

"It's achievable," she said.



"What we noticed looking at the 2017 figures is that when we kick into the late registrations to the end of the event I think there was just shy of 1000 people that registered last time which is actually quite significant.

"Let's just say we're happy with where we're at with the numbers and confident we're going to have a successful Games."

People can register right to the final weekend of the Games which run from February 1-10.

"This is the opportunity to be involved in a very iconic event," Paladin said.

"It's probably the biggest event for Whanganui. It started here, it's the 30th birthday, so come get involved."

Just over 2400 entered the event before the October early bird cut-off compared with 2032 in 2017.

For more information visit www.nzmg.com/enter-now/