Downer New Zealand Masters Games organisers have revealed more about the games village which will spring up on the War Memorial Centre forecourt for the February 1 to 10 event.

The Games' centrepiece was moved from Springvale Park to the War Memorial Centre the last time Whanganui hosted the games in 2017.

While not everyone was happy with the break from tradition, organisers have decided to stick with the central venue and address some of the concerns raised for the 20th anniversary event.

This time the stage will shift from inside the War Memorial Centre to outdoors in front of the veterans' steps while a pop-up bar, which unfolds from a truck, will be located in the middle of the forecourt.

Food trucks will be dotted around the outdoor village.

Another change from 2017 is a shift of focus on to local food and entertainment.

Games manager Tasha Paladin said as a host city Whanganui should be showcasing what it had to offer locally.

The games village will showcase locals. Image/ Sophie Ross

Most of the bands are from Whanganui including Re-set, Wildcard, Three Screws Loose, Greenfloor, Whiskey Mama, Kaos, Damn Raucous Brass and The Replicants.

They will be joined by Auckland's Shane Cortese & the 8-track band, Palmerston North's Still Undecided, Ohakune's Under Cover and Wellington's CoverStory.

There will also be more local food outlets than in 2017.