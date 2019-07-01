When Tauranga Boys' College student Josh Preston started judo he was looking to expand his skills, now he's aiming for a gold finish in a championship event this weekend.

The 17-year-old is one of hundreds of judo enthusiasts who will showcase their skills in a trio of events hosted by the Tauranga Judo Club on Sunday.

The club is hosting three events at Aquinas College including a fun day, as well two national championship events - an intermediate school competition and a secondary school competition.

Josh will compete in the boys' 81kg+ and open weight divisions and is aiming for

