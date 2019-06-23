

A contribution from the Government's Provincial Growth Fund has enabled Far North Holdings to start renovation work on Russell wharf.

The Government contributed $1.114m and Far North Holdings said it spent a considerable amount of time and effort in consulting wharf users, community and other stakeholders over the design.

RS Engineering, Bellingham Marine and subcontractors Total Marine Services are undertaking the renovation work worth $1.2m.

Far North Holdings said they were among the most experienced marine infrastructure designers and developers in New Zealand, and the work was expected to be completed by the end of August.

Residents of Russell and surrounding areas will today start the process of nominating members from the community who will then choose who will become trustees of the proposed Kororareka Russell Community Wharf Kaitiaki Trust.

Far North District Council proposes to transfer ownership of the wharf to Far North Holdings.

As part of this process there will be a legal agreement for Far North

Holdings to manage and maintain Russell Wharf in partnership with the Russell community, represented by the trust.

The community will decide whether to form the trust, and who should be on the trustee selection panel, through a vote administered by Independent Election Services.

Voting will take place from July 12 to August 2.