Northlanders will be among a planned one million people taking part in a te reo moment for Māori Language Week on Monday, but Covid level 2 restrictions means there will be no public parades.

A goal of having one million Māori language speakers by 2040 is starting on Monday with a planned one million people taking part in a te reo moment nationwide during the week.

This marks Māori Language Week from September 14-20. And in an unprecedented move to also acknowledge social distancing, the Māori Language Commission/Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori will be "honouring the past, keeping ourselves safe and preparing for the future together".

The commission has redesigned Māori Language Week so that, this year, whether in lockdown or not, New Zealanders can come together by either speaking, singing or celebrating te reo Māori at the same time.

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori chairwoman professor Rawinia Higgins said: "To safeguard te reo, we want one million Māori language speakers by 2040 but we want to start in 2020 - even if only for a moment."

The commission confirmed it would not be hosting major face-to-face gatherings in 2020. This means language parades and the Māori Language Awards Dinner will be replaced with virtual events.

"Covid-19 won't stop us coming together to celebrate te reo; it just means we will come together in different ways."

The Māori Language Moment will take place at 12pm on Monday, September 14. This marks the day and the hour in 1972 when a group of Māori language champions presented a petition with 30,000 New Zealanders' signatures on the steps of Parliament calling for te reo to be taught in schools.

"We will always remember those who championed te reo when it was socially and politically unacceptable to do so. We want people to sign up for the Māori Language Moment so, in years to come, just as people look back at the Māori Language Petition now, people can look back and see who joined the Māori Language Moment in 2020.

"Te reo Māori is the language of New Zealand. But it still needs New Zealanders to keep it safe."

Ways to acknowledge the midday moment could include playing a Māori language song, starting lunch with a karakia or starting a Zoom call with a Māori greeting.

"It's an open invitation to celebrate te reo for a moment, a week, a month or even the whole year round. How you do it is up to you, but sign up so that we know how many are joining us. We know New Zealanders see te reo as part of their identity as a New Zealander. Te reo is New Zealand's language."

As at 5pm Thursday, there were 369,562 participants signed up. To sign up, go to: tuku.reomaori.co.nz.

Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori - Māori Language week has been celebrated each year from 1975 and is an opportunity for the concentrated celebration and promotion of te reo Māori, helping to secure its future as a living, dynamic, and rich language. This year's theme is "Kia Kaha te Reo Māori" - meaning "Let's make the Māori language strong".

# A Māori Language Week programme will be running at NorthTec from Monday-Friday and is open to the public. The agenda includes daily karakia and korero, waiata, weaving, poi-making, a Māori weaponry demonstration and discussion on whether the moko is still worn as it was originally intended or has it become a fashion accessory. There are also slots available for further activities and ideas are welcome. Visit northtec.ac.nz/tereo2020 for more details.

In addition, Whangārei District Libraries are acknowledging Māori Language Week by running a draw to win a kete of prizes. Entry is either by borrowing an item from the Māori collection or greeting a librarian in te reo.

Sidebar:

Ways to increase your te reo Māori language:

•Set out to learn a word a day for a year.

•Learn a waiata or the national anthem in Māori.

•Find out about the meaning and pronunciation of local place names.

•Order in a hāngi and enjoy it after a karakia.

•Take online lessons.

•Use some Māori language with your children.

•Make some kai.

•Label items within your home with Māori words.