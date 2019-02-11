The third and largest signing of the Treaty of Waitangi will be remembered in Hokianga tomorrow with a day of activities including a waka salute, a re-enactment by local schoolchildren and a Māori Battalion display.

On February 12, 1840, six days after the signing at Waitangi, about 70 rangatira signed the Treaty at Māngungu Mission near Horeke in front of a gathering of up to 3000 Māori.

To mark the event's anniversary, Heritage New Zealand is joining Te Mana o Māngungu Hokianga Trust and Ngā Uri Whakatupu o Hokianga to host a day of commemorations.

The original table on which Te Tiriti was signed is still on display in Māngungu's mission house and will play a central role in the event, which will also feature a display on the 28th Māori Battalion.

Whānau are invited to bring photos and kōrero relating to the Battalion to the service, which will follow the 9am karakia and mihimihi.

That will be followed at 10.30am by kapa haka by pupils of Te Kura o Horeke and Te Kura Kaupapa o Whangaroa, a powhiri at 1.30pm (manuhiri to assemble at the bottom carpark), a re-enactment by Te Kura o Horeke at 2.30pm and a waka salute at 3.15pm, followed by a powhiri for the kaihoe (paddlers) at 4pm and a hākari (feast) at 4.30pm.

The commemorations are due to wrap up at 6pm. Māngungu Mission House will be open throughout the day.