Milson Community Centre was hit by a truck in November 2023 and has not yet been repaired. Photo / Judith Lacy

If you have been thinking it looks like a truck has hit Milson Community Centre in Palmerston North, you would be correct.

Part of the verandah was hit by a truck in late November, exposing building paper and the timber underneath.

The centre is owned by Palmerston North City Council.

Property and resource recovery group manager Bryce Hosking said the council does not have a date locked in for necessary repairs, as it is waiting for quotes on the work that needs to be done.

“However, we have conducted a thorough investigation to ensure the safety of both the centre’s users and pedestrians passing by, and there are no issues.”

The centre, which has a main room, committee room and lounge, continues to be used.

