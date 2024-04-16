Higgins is installing a raised pedestrian crossing outside Palmerston North Boys' High School in Featherston St. Photo / Judith Lacy

OPINION

Most council decisions are made in an open and accessible but quiet room. Some are subject to heated discussion between councillors but aren’t widely known. Two recent decisions have reached into small talk across workplaces, sportsfield sidelines and cafes.

The first are changes to Palmerston North’s Featherston St from Aroha to North streets. A separated uni-directional cycleway on both sides of the road has meant moving the bus stops and car parks out against the road. It causes buses to pause in the centre of the street, rather than pulling in and out of traffic for stops.

In September 2023, Ebony Coffee owner Brian Holmes told Palmerston North City Council the changes would cost his business nearly $250,000 a year and lose 2.5 staff. The changes progressed with a 10 to five vote. Mark Arnott, Vaughan Dennison, Leonie Hapeta, Billy Meehan and William Wood voted against. The changes have now been implemented on the western side of the Rangitīkei St intersection and are under way on the eastern side.

Some disabled people have said the changes make it more difficult to get on and off buses, and that they have to cross bike lanes to reach the bus stops. Disabled people, especially those in wheelchairs, are much more likely to use public transport due to the cost and unavailability of accessible personal transport.

There are also backups at the traffic lights when buses are completing their mid-road stops.

The second decision attracting attention is the draft Long-Term Plan, with a rates increase of 11.3 per cent for 2024-25, doubling within a decade.

This is one of the lowest proposed rates increases in New Zealand. From draft long-term plans across the country, the average rates rise is 15.3 per cent - the highest in more than 35 years. Buller District Council has suggested 31.8 per cent, and only a handful of councils are proposing single-digit increases.

Both decisions have prompted a Palmerston North Residents group to spring up with more than 230 Facebook members. A public meeting last Thursday attracted about 300 people.

Councillors Karen Naylor and William Wood spoke to the meeting about ways to trim the Long-Term Plan to live within the city’s means. The group’s spokeswoman Jackie Wheeler said the mayor and the other 13 councillors were invited to attend, but not to speak.

As the Long-Term Plan is open for feedback, this group has the opportunity to represent and funnel feedback into the council. This is ultimately what will have an impact.

I support Naylor and Wood in trimming the budgets, and have been approached by those with disabilities frustrated by the Featherston St changes. But change will need people’s feedback and the support of the majority of councillors.

Other councillors want some reductions in the Long-Term Plan. But last week’s meeting with speaking rights only for councillors already proposing cuts is unlikely to have won many other councillors’ votes.

There is a clear mandate to provide a platform of low rates. The difficulty given inflation is how deeply to cut into planned infrastructure and investment. But there is also a lack of interest from most people in providing feedback to the council.

I am still working through its 68-page consultation document. It is much more appealing to attend a meeting with engaged councillors. But we must have our say - even if it is just a few words. This is where our voice can be heard the loudest.

Stefan Speller is a Palmerston North governance board chairman, speaker and local government commentator.