Ballroom Blitz is ballroom dance unleashed. Photo / Justin Aveling Photography

Australian choreographer and three-time Dancing with the Stars champion Aric Yegudkin directs the new show Ballroom Blitz, which stops in Palmerston North on June 6.

Twelve dancers will be accompanied by an on-stage five-piece band and two vocalists to bring the moves in this ultimate dance extravaganza, presented by Base Entertainment.

“Returning without the need to quarantine feels like we’re dancing on air,” producer Anthony Street said.

“We’re ready to kick up the energy and groove with our fantastic New Zealand audience once again!”

Ballroom Blitz spins traditional ballroom dance and mixes it with cutting-edge choreography. The result is a mesmerising display of skill and passion performed to a soundtrack that includes favourites from Buble, Desree, Elvis, Dua Lipa and Sam Smith, Street said.

Audiences will be transported to a world where every step tells a story, and every move ignites the senses.

Kiwi-born musical director Hayden Baird will also play the saxophone and flute.

The cast features Dancing with the Stars veteran Shae Mountain.

”I was really inspired to create a story that brought the art of ballroom dancing into the modern era,” Street said.

“Working with Aric and Hayden, we have been able to create something that we feel is truly beautiful and will leave audiences inspired and excited to learn more.”

The dancers are ready to remind audiences that the possibilities are limitless when it comes to dance.

The Details

What: Ballroom Blitz

When: Thursday, June 6, 7.30pm

Where: Regent on Broadway

Tickets: premier.ticketek.co.nz