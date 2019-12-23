One thing's for sure - the newest member of the Whanganui Rural Community Board will be called Peter.

Peter Hackett and Peter Oskam have thrown their hats in the ring for a vacant seat on the board.

Only one nomination - David Wells - was received at October's local government elections for the board's Whanganui subdivision, meaning Wells was elected unopposed and a by-election is required to fill the other seat.

Hackett, a farmer and farrier, has previously stood unsuccessfully for the Rural Community Board and has had two runs - in 2010 and 2013 - at a seat on the Whanganui District Council.

Local farrier Peter Hackett is having another crack at a seat on the Whanganui Rural Community Board. Photo / File

Oskam, whose background is in manufacturing and land management, is having a first tilt at local body politics.

The council's electoral officer, Noeline Moosman, said the estimated cost of the by-election was $6500 to $7300 which included "all printed matter, postage, processing of returned voting documents etc".

Nominations closed at noon on Monday, December 23, and the by-election will be held by postal vote on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Only residents and ratepayer electors registered in the Whanganui subdivision will be eligible to vote.

The Whanganui subdivision represents the board's biggest area in the north of the Whanganui District. The other subdivisions are Kaitoke and Kai Iwi.

It is the second time in two consecutive triennial elections that a by-election has been required for a Rural Community Board seat in the Whanganui subdivision. However, in the Kaitoke and Kai Iwi subdivisions the race has been uncontested with the number of nominations equalling the vacancies.

The other members of the board are Grant Skilton (chairman), Wells (deputy chairman), Sandra Falkner, Alistar Duff, Michael Dick and Bill Ashworth. Whanganui district councillors Charlie Anderson and Brent Crossan are appointed to the board.