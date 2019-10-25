Comment

Debra Smith and Dani Lebo

"Well now you'll have more time to enjoy your kids, while they're little," was said to no losing male candidate ever.

It's not that the well-wishes weren't appreciated. And of course it's amazing to have time at home with the kids.

But let's view that conciliatory statement- which we've heard dozens of times over the past few weeks - for what it really is - a reflection of where our society stands when it comes to politics.

We (women included) view white male politicians more favourably than we view women candidates and minority candidates.

White males are elected at much higher rates than other groups, which, in turn, creates a feedback loop where more white male candidates stand for office (and minority voting rates remain low due to lack of representation).

This year's results in Whanganui local body elections reflect a picture of where power lies in our district.

The elected councillors are 70 per cent male.

There are just three councillors and one health board member under 50.

Our district population is 34.9 per cent Maori, Asian, or Pacific; 20 per cent non-NZ born, and 52 per cent female.

And although Whanganui does have an aging population only 34 per cent of residents are 50+ and 33 per cent are 19-50.

Looking around town you don't see a town full of older white businessmen - so why do we continue to elect them to represent us time and time again?

That's the power of unconscious bias.

There's this task where a room full of people are asked to draw a scientist.

Without fail, almost all of the people in the room will draw a white man with crazy white hair wearing a lab coat. I wonder if we asked Whanganui residents to draw a councillor, would the pictures look similar?

Perceptions are reality. What we picture in our head becomes our reality, for better or worse.

Furthermore, what we picture is framed by our experience; what we see, hear and feel. The subtle messages ever present around us are feeding our subconscious; advertising, media and popular entertainment.

So how do we change our collective vision of Local Government in Whanganui so that the reality will better represent our district? Here are our ponderings as candidates who have just come out the other side.

Councils tend to skew male and Pakeha.

Money

We intentionally ran a collaborative fiscally conservative campaign that aligned with our values of financial responsibility.

We spent about $1600 each, although we were told we'd need to spend a minimum of $6000 to get elected. It will be interesting to see what the successful candidates have spent when the figures come out.

The costs associated with campaigning, the fees paid to even run for office, and the minimal salary ($33,000) once elected are limiting factors in who is able to run.

The system is not equitable and finances are a reason why many people are unable to stand.

For those who do run, it is ironic that many successful candidates campaign with a platform of thriftiness with ratepayer dollars while spending big bucks to get into office.



"Politics is a blood sport"

We heard time and again that we needed to have thick skin, to toughen up to make it in politics.

"Politics is a blood sport", they say (with "they" generally being men), to excuse people's dehumanisation of candidates standing for office.

But does it need to be?

If politics is a sport where the hardest-hitting and last to fall get across the line, will the winners make good governors?

Instead of being a blood sport - politics should be more like synchronised swimming - where collaboration, adaptivity, and kotahitanga are celebrated.

(As a sidenote, I wonder if the people who claim that politics is a blood sport would change their tune if they were on the receiving end of sexually explicit comments or racially degrading messages.)

Engagement

How do we encourage people to vote? There is a clear disconnect between people and the local government. People don't know what councillors do, who they are, what they believe in. This goes double or triple for the DHB. Forty-four percent of eligible voters cast ballots in 2019. It is beneficial for our district for council and DHB to connect with the people who didn't and see why.

Some may say that this is all just sour grapes, musings from bitter people who didn't get in. But it is important to learn and grow through both failures and successes.

The biggest takeaway from this campaign is probably that it's not an easy move to make; putting your true authentic self out there. To stand up and speak for the values that drive you to contribute to your community for no other reason than "it's the right thing to do". This takes a special kind of courage.

Nidhi Kush Shah says: "Every time you show up as your true self you create space in this world for others to show up too. And by doing that you make this world a little more beautiful and brave."

We are fortunate to be surrounded by countless inspirational people who encourage each other to live a life that is true to their values. Collective energy and the minds of many will always trump the divisive adversarial approach. This is what it means to live in a just and thriving society.

It's not uncommon for candidates to put themselves out there many times. Time and again having the courage to show up, speak their truth; win or lose. We admire and respect your resilience, now more than ever. We didn't win this time, on the upside though, friends that play together stay together. That works for us.

So what next? Who knows what the next three years will bring but one thing is for sure: we'll be showing up as our authentic selves and championing a community where all people thrive and succeed.

• Debra Smith and Dani Lebo were both unsuccessful first-time candidates for local body elections this year.