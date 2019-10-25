Comment

Debra Smith and Dani Lebo

"Well now you'll have more time to enjoy your kids, while they're little," was said to no losing male candidate ever.

It's not that the well-wishes weren't appreciated. And of course it's amazing to have time at home with the kids.

But let's view that conciliatory statement- which we've heard dozens of times over the past few weeks - for what it really is - a reflection of where our society stands when it comes to politics.

We (women included) view white male politicians more favourably than we view women candidates and minority candidates.

