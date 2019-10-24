From being "a lone voice in the wilderness" at Horizons six years ago Rachel Keedwell is surprised to find herself chairing the regional council.

She puts that down to community desires changing and she received more than 10,000 votes in the recent election.

That means more than half of the 19,000 Palmerston North voters gave her box the tick.

"It's a really strong mandate," she said.

Keedwell was voted chairwoman at the new council's first meeting on October 22, in a 7:5 vote.

Councillors Emma Clarke, Sam Ferguson, Fiona Gordon, Jono Naylor, Nicola Patrick and John Turkington voted for her

