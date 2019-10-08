Waitsu Wu wants to be the first Chinese councillor on the Tauranga City Council.

She was the first Asian Justice of the Peace in Rotorua, has run multiple businesses and volunteers for Multicultural Tauranga.

Wu is running for the Te Papa-Welcome Bay seat and spoke to Local Focus about her aims for council.

"I am a migrant and I have the privilege to choose to live in Aotearoa," she said. "As a contribution from me to give back to the community, what can I do? I can bring creative options into our society in different ways on how we run public service, how we run infrastructure and how we run our development.

"Not many migrant people from different countries have been highlighted in the local Council's development strategy plan, and that's why I'm offering my skills to Tauranga Council."

Made with funding from NZ On Air