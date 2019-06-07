COMMENT:

Sometimes what you think is the light at the end of the tunnel is actually a train steaming towards you.

In recent weeks around the Horizons regional council table, I was pleasantly surprised by a (albeit slim) majority of councillors voting for an increase to freshwater funding.

Then, same day, we won a vote to continue and extend our live streaming trial, bringing in committee meetings where the meaty conversations mostly happen. A win for transparency and being accessible, and listening to the feedback from our community, or so I thought.

But, as they say, don't count your chickens

