

Up to 20,000 new homes are forecast for Whangārei district in the next 30 years.

Tony Horton, Whangārei District Council manager strategy, said this was the estimated number of dwellings needed for the district over the next 30 years amid significant population growth.

The 20,000 figure replaces the 65,000 homes referenced in a story in yesterday's Northern Advocate (headlined Housing boom, Whangārei could get 65,000 new homes under growth strategy). The larger figure was arrived through incorrectly calculating numbers from a range of different development scenarios in development nodes across the district that were not intended to be added together because they won't all happen.

Housing is a key WDC future growth strategy consideration. The still draft strategy will be out for a second public consultation next month with expectation of the plan being finalised before Christmas.

The urbanisation is identified for seven Whangārei city nodes, Hikurangi, Marsden Point/Ruakākā and Waipū into the next 30 years in the face of rapid population growth.

It was also identified for Whangārei Heads in the strategy's initial development. But strong opposition from this area during the first public consultation round meant it's no longer part of proposals.

Horton said the second consultation was in part because of government legislation changes around housing and urban development.

Up to 3000 new homes are forecast for Whangārei city's biggest single growth node - a major Vinegar Hill housing development zone on the city's northern outskirts stretching into part of Springs Flat southward across Ngunguru Rd. It also includes an area around Tikipunga's Paramount Parade and Kiripaka Rd. These areas have 1023 dwellings.

Horton said it was important to note the forecast 3000 houses represented what currently provided enough return on investment for developers to go ahead.

The council looked at the potential for different types of housing development in the nodes - infill housing, redevelopment through pulling down existing houses and instead putting up several new dwellings plus through to building on land such a lifestyle blocks currently without city housing.

"These are ranges based on different development scenarios and are not intended to be added together because they won't all happen," Horton said.

This showed up to 6000 potential residential units from infill housing for the Tikipunga node, up to 5000 from future development of currently lifestyle block areas or up to 1000 from redeveloping existing sites.

Horton said an online public survey would help provide further council feedback in the second consultation.

Whangārei's central city node is earmarked for intensification through infill housing and redevelopment with an extra up to 1200 new homes forecast from Port Rd north through the Regent, Kensington, Otangarei and Whau Valley. It also includes the Avenues and Woodhill – up from the zone's current 1766 dwellings. Up to 1200 extra homes are forecast for the Kamo west and Springs Flat node, adding to the area's existing 5600 dwellings.

Up to 2500 new homes have been identified for the Maunu growth node and its 1088 existing dwellings.

Meanwhile urbanisation in the Onerahi growth node forecasts up to 800 new homes, adding to an existing 973 dwellings.

In Raumanga/Otaika development of up to 700 new residential units is forecast, adding to an existing 1182 homes.

Parua Bay's forecast development of up to 600 new residential units, adds to an existing 958 dwellings.

Outside Whangārei city, urban development for fast-growing Marsden Point/Ruakākā sees development of up to 4000 new residential units forecast to be added to an existing 2000 dwellings.

In Waipū up to 2000 new homes are forecast, adding to the current 1897 dwellings.

Meanwhile Hikurangi is predicted to potentially grow by up to 400 homes, adding to 1066 existing dwellings.