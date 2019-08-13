Young Northland female league players enjoyed the opportunity to run through skills drills with the country's best women league players during a training camp in Whangarei.

The driving force behind the day at Tikipunga Domain was passionate league parent Nick Waihi who wanted the 80 young girls to learn they to could reach the top level in the sport with some commitment and training.

"I want the girls to be aware league doesn't just fit one size or build of player, but is a sport for everyone," Waihi said.

"I wanted to show the girls that you can come from Whangārei and you can be one of these Warriors. I wanted them to see if you train hard, work hard you can achieve anything."

About 80 girls aged between 5 and 15 signed up for the Saturday training session.

Waihi said the Warriors travelled to Whangārei on Friday for a two-day camp built around training sessions and community activities.

He had organised the teams accommodation and food for the weekend and had got local sponsors to help to make the event a reality.

"I really want to build a great relationship with theses Warriors and create a pathway for our girls. I wouldn't be surprised if we don't see some of these Northland girls in that top team," Waihi said.

He said the best thing about the day, despite the rain, was the huge smiles of the girls' faces.

"The feedback from parents were that the girls were fizzing and excited to see the players they had only seen on television."

Cori Paul, development manager for Rugby League Northland, said exposing the young players to the best in the sport was a winner.

"It gives these young girls something to aim for."

Last year, the Warriors Women's team competed in the inaugural NRL women's premiership alongside teams from the Sydney Roosters, St George Illawarra and Brisbane.

The side is coached by Luisa Avaiki, who was named 2017 New Zealand Rugby League player of the year. She was at the Whangārei training day.

"In New Zealand, being part of the WNRL has created exciting pathways for our youth and women," Avaiki said.

She captained the Kiwi Ferns to victory in two women's World Cup tournaments in 2003 and 2008 and was also in the winning side in the first World Cup in 2000.

Jules Newman shows the spot to hit on the tackle pad.

Atawhai Tupaea, centre, and her team mates enjoying the training session with 75 young Northland girls.

Khaznae Cooper-Brown, from Morningside, is a tower of strength as she holds up Kaycee Nesbit, of Maungatapere.

Alice Vailea, who plays hooker fo the Warrior's womens team, gives advice to the enthusiastic young players.