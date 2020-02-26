From the time the Anderson brothers decided to pursue a sporting career in canoe slalom they've dreamed of representing New Zealand at the Junior World Champs.

This year, they get to reach that milestone together.

The Tauranga Boys' College students have been selected in the Canoe Slalom New Zealand Junior World Championship team that will compete at the 2020 ICF Junior and Under 23 Canoe Slalom World Championships in Slovenia between July 7-12.

The pair will compete in the C1M division and are not the only Bay of Plenty representatives on the squad. Also named in the junior squad are fellow Tauranga paddlers Oliver Puchner, who will also compete in the C1M division as well as the K1M, Kahlia Cullwick in the C1W, and Jared Williams in the K1M, as well as Rotorua paddlers - George Snook, competing in the K1M division and River Mutton in the K1W.

Canoe slalom paddler George Snook will represent New Zealand at the Junior World Championships. Photo / File

For the Anderson siblings - Finn, 17, and Cole, 16, it will be their first time competing at the junior world champs and are looking forward to making their debut at the world event.

"It's a good opportunity to represent my country," Year 13 Finn says.

The New Zealand Under-23 World Championship team also features a strong Bay of Plenty representation - including Tauranga's Jack Egan (C1M), Patrick Washer (C1M), Charlie Bell (C1M), Jack Dangen (K1M), Damian Torwick (K1M), Mackenzie Groos (K1W), and Courtney Williams (K1W) as well as Rotorua's Zack Mutton (K1M). The only non-Bay paddler in the team in Auckland-based Hannah Thomas.

For Finn, making selection for the junior world champs had been a goal of his since he was chosen for the development squad in Year 9, while Cole, says he had originally set himself a target of being selected in 2021.

"I'm pretty excited, it's pretty unexpected really," Cole, 16, says.

"I was hoping to go to worlds in 2021, which is in New Zealand," he says.

The earlier selection means a lot more training than he had intended this year, which he knows will help him prepare even more for his 2021 campaign.

Finn's first major selection was representing New Zealand at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games, where he won silver. Competing in Europe however, is something he's particularly excited about - and he'd love a podium at the world champs as well.

"I'm looking forward to a European white water, which is new to me," Finn says.

"I'd definitely like to make a semifinal."

The brothers had kayaks from a young age and it was when they each reached Year 9 at Tauranga Boys' that they were approached by teacher Rob Sperling to join the canoe slalom programme, jumping at the chance.

Both teens say the move seemed a natural progression for them - and they've never looked back.

"It's good adrenaline and a lot of fun. It's not as scary as you think," Finn says.

"In slalom, the white water is a lot more controlled, you're pretty safe," Cole says.

Canoe Slalom New Zealand Teams for 2020:

Junior World Championships:

C1M: Oliver Puchner, Finn Anderson, Cole Anderson.

K1M: George Snook, Oliver Puchner, Jared Williams.

C1W: Kahlia Culwick.

K1W: River Mutton (Kahlia Culwick on request).

U23 World Championships:

C1M: Jack Egan, Patrick Washer, Charlie Bell.

K1M: Zack Mutton, Jack Dangen, Damian Torwick.

C1W: Hannah Thomas.

K1W: Hannah Thomas, Courtney Williams, Mackenzie Groos.