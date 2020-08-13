Western Bay Museum — the best small museum in the country, owned by the community, for the community — has been rebranded with a fresh, modern look and a new colour — red.

The museum marks its fourth birthday this month so it was fitting to launch its new trademark brand at a function at Patuki Manawa Community Hub in Katikati on Tuesday afternoon.

Manager Paula Gaelic says she is very proud of the new brand.

"The team at Kale Print and Emma nailed it!."

Advertisement

Much hard work has paid off and is reflected in the museum's growth and development as a reputable institution.

"Our philosophy is do it once, do it right. So it was time to employ the services of professionals, and we contracted Zest Consulting."

The job initially started with the need for a business case document to assist with funding applications.

"To create a new brand we needed someone who could feel, understand, and fall in love with Western Bay Museum."

Emma Rosling-Heppell from Zest Consulting was the perfect match and has embraced the rebrand and redesign of the museum's media, promotional material, digital platforms, and print marketing.

"As post-Covid has forced change, we had to rethink our strategies and expand our national visitor audiences. Our overall objective was to build a powerful brand, widen our audiences, introduce public programmes and increase awareness.

"In addition, to encourage future investment from our sponsors, partners, and stakeholders," Paula said.

The professional skills of Emma and Zest Consulting, Sam Boggiss, who built a new website, and the team from Kale Print - Michelle Reynolds, Peter Lloyd and Tessa Rowe - have played a crucial role.

Advertisement

Western Bay Museum manager Paula Gaelic (right) with Peter Lloyd, Michelle Reynolds, Tessa Rowe (Kale Print) and Emma Rosling-Heppell (Zest Consulting) at Tuesday's rebrand launch.

Emma presented the methodology and interpretations of the rebrand using PowerPoint.

"When I first met Paula about a year ago, she told me the story of the museum from the beginning. About the museum's role in preserving the treasured items and stories of the region.

"How they fought to save thousands of items from being auctioned off and lost forever and the risk that the collections would no longer be part of the Western Bay community if nobody stepped in to save them."

"From humble beginnings, through sheer determination, bravery and hard work, Paula and her team created the museum we see today."

In that same meeting they discussed Paula's desire for some kind of booklet that she could show to stakeholders at meetings, presentations and conferences. She wanted to promote the museum and its work but she didn't have the materials to do that.

"It wasn't long before we realised there was a far bigger picture to discuss."

Advertisement

Starting with a workshop they created a new vision, mission and values and a set of guiding principles to work under across all platforms and channels.

It also helped Emma create a value proposition, a strapline, a colour scheme, a new brand language, and a brand guide book – for the future of the museum. A foundation from which to move forward and build an even better museum.

"With considerable financial constraints, none of this could happen without so many making it happen," Paula said.

Paula Gaelic with the museum's platinum sponsors Lee-Ann, Evelyn, Garry and Andrew Taylor, from Taylor Brothers Transport Ltd.

She paid tribute to platinum sponsors, Taylor Brothers Transport Ltd.

"Their generous financial contribution enabled us to engage the services of Zest Consulting and Kale Print."

Taylor Bros Transport Ltd's managing director Andrew Taylor said they were proud to be involved with the museum. He said Garry (his father) is very passionate about and has been interested in the museum since the early days.

Advertisement

"Today's about bringing a new brand, through Paula and her band of 'merry men and women' ... it's been a lot of hard work. And it's about other businesses getting in behind and supporting the exhibitions.

"Thank you. It takes a community to support something like this.

"You're the envy of many. A place like Tauranga can't get a museum off the ground. It's been a lot of hard work and Paula you got there."

Paula acknowledged the private donors that have paid for the print material, new road signage and new website and Linich Engineering for its assistance with the new road sign that was installed on Wednesday.

Museum volunteers Delwyne Ellery, Robert Hubble and Bobbie Gillespie modeled the new red colour in their uniform.

She also thanked the Western Bay Heritage Trust, trustee and treasurer, David Askew, and the museum's office manager Joyce Taylor, Western Bay of Plenty District Council's communications staff, who recorded the launch event for Museums Aotearoa e-news and the museum volunteers for their constant dedication and commitment.

Three of the museum volunteers modelled the new red colours in their uniform.

Advertisement

"Western Bay Museum continues to strive for excellence. I thank you all for making this happen," Paula says.