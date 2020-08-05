Uretara River Views is the latest luxury townhouse development now under way at 86-100 Main Rd, Katikati.

Local developer Anton Mitchell is excited about the venture which includes 29 one and two-level duplex and multi-unit townhouses. Two-level homes will be built along the road frontage, with one level homes behind.

All have views orientated toward the Uretara River and Kaimai Ranges - many will enjoy unobstructed views.

The homes are architecturally designed by Insignia Design (Tauranga) and orientated to achieve maximum sun and views in living spaces. It will be serviced by a private road.

A concept image of the Uretara River Views lounge/dining area.

Anton says the townhouses will be of brick and tile construction and will have their own individual freehold titles, as well as having an ownership interest in the recreation and common spaces that will be managed and maintained by a residents' agreement.

"The development will look like our Sophia Rose and Tetley Rd subdivisions, frontage, landscaping, materials and cladding, overall housing style, high internal specifications as in our Tetley Rd properties, except the building footprints will be smaller in a townhouse duplex and multi-unit format."

Local business Fotheringhame Contractors have almost finished the earthworks and are starting civil works, stormwater, sewer, water, utilities, and retaining work.

Anton says he chose Fotheringhame Contractors since they have developed an excellent reputation for providing quality expertise in earthworks and civil construction.

"It makes sense to employ this local contractor, supporting business, and jobs in our Katikati community.

"Tom Fotheringhame and his team are doing an excellent job. We have also had excellent support in the protection of our cultural heritage from Tiki Bluegum and Bridget Gallagher of Mishmish Heritage."

Anton says they will be using local trades and services where possible.

"We have a highly experienced team of local trades and services that have constructed our 35 homes to date in Sophia Rose and Alexandra Estates."

The townhouse development was named - Uretara River Views - because of the views over the Uretara River, Anton says.

"The most captivating part of this site is it's beautiful, highly elevated, unobstructed views of the Uretara River and Kaimai Ranges that can be enjoyed by all residents from the common recreation space planned for the rear of the site.

"It also has private access to the river reserve and walkway that links up with the Haiku Pathway."

Potential residents will have low maintenance, luxury townhouses living in the centre of town within 200m of most shops and amenities.

Anton was pleased the Covid-19 lockdown did not affect the timeframe on the development. He thanks Western Bay of Plenty District Council and its staff, in particular senior urban design manager Andries Cloete, for their critical efforts and skills in making this development happen for Katikati, including keeping their work programme on schedule during the Covid-19 period.

Residential construction is planned to start late this year, all in one stage, with a staggered start of all townhouses over a 12-week period.