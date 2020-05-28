Nancy Sorensen was "tickled pink" to learn she had won Katch Katikati's second annual poetry competition themed "Katikati bypass, Katikati Main Street traffic congestion and the sacrifice of our town with traffic issues".

The retired teacher and art specialist visiting from the United Kingdom who penned a poem titled, Diesel Driver, said she was thrilled.

"I wanted to give a different viewpoint than what the townspeople are feeling and experiencing, so I figured the truckers may be just as unhappy having to drive through the middle of town."

Nancy said she had been to New Zealand to visit her cousin David Foris several times when he lived in Auckland. This was her first time to Katikati.

"He and I are very close and I am hoping really hard to make another visit in 2021, depending on the pandemic and travel restrictions ... and cost.

"I always need spending money and last time I took $500 with me. I was here for six weeks."

Nancy said the $500 prizemoney would be kept for her to use on her next trip here.

Katch Katikati's Jacqui Knight said the judges spent time selecting the winners of the competition from the 21 entries. Katikati's Gill Atkins was second with her poem, A Plea from your Town, winning $250, and third was Katiclysm by T J McCarthy with $100.

The organisers thank their special sponsor, who wishes to remain anonymous, for their continued support in making this competition possible.

"It's great to read all the entries –there are some very talented people out there."

Jacqui said they will be publishing all entries in a book which should be ready in a couple of months.

More than 40 poems were published in the first book titled, The Katikati Bypass "If Only" book of poems. Twenty copies were sent to elected members from local body and central government.

The three placegetters poems will be published in next week's Katikati Advertiser.