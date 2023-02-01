Dave Frost and his 1965 Ford Thunderbird. Photo / David Haxton

Dave Frost’s passion for classic cars, especially American ones, started at a young age while he was growing up in Berkshire, England.

“My father Len had always been a petrolhead.

“He was the manager of a gas station and very prestigious car sales garage in Ascot, which is quite a flash area.

“He was always coming home at lunchtime in E-Type Jaguars, Rolls Royces, Bentleys or some exotic American car they were selling at the garage.

“So, I guess it started from there.”

Years later, Frost built a replica Cobra in England, and then another one in New Zealand “which unfortunately died in an accident on Paekākāriki Hill Road, but we don’t mention that”.

Over the years he’s had a 1965 purple Thunderbird, a 1968 Mustang, a 1970 Pontiac Trans-Am, a 1965 red Thunderbird, and now the jaw-dropping Chantilly beige-coloured 1965 Thunderbird.

The interior of the Thunderbird. Photo / David Haxton

All of his cars have been - good-naturedly - called Camilla.

“That’s from Princess Diana once saying that there was a third person in the relationship.

“So, my wife has called my cars Camilla. As a third person in our relationship.”

It’s the friend of every gas station. Dave Frost

He knew he had to have his latest car when he saw it appear for sale online about nine years ago.

“It looks so stunning.

“The colour, big whitewall tyres, and general, overall condition of the car.”

Frost, from Paraparaumu, hasn’t had to do much to it other than replacing the V8 motor because he felt the original was getting a bit tired.

The Thunderbird's engine. Photo / David Haxton

“I wanted to make sure it was okay.”

Frost said the car, which is a bit of a people magnet, drove “extremely well”.

“I have no fears about taking it anywhere.”

There’s one place the car never tires of visiting, though.

“It’s the friend of every gas station.”

The car’s number plate reads ‘VERGIL’, which amuses some people, and is a play-on-name reference to a well-known puppet called Virgil.

“There was a puppet show on television called Thunderbirds where the characters were involved in international rescues.

“When they went out on a rescue it was always: ‘Five, four, three, two, one... Thunderbirds are go’.

“One of the characters was called Virgil Tracy, who was the pilot of Thunderbird 2, which was a big green bulk carrier.”

The car’s indicator lights have a sequential countdown, which is super-cool and a bit of a nod to the iconic Thunderbirds show.

Back of Thunderbird. Photo / David Haxton

Frost loves using the car for weddings, but nothing beats driving around the country and parking up at car shows with his fellow enthusiasts.

People can get up close to his car, and have a yarn to him about it, at the annual Gear Jammers Hot Rod and Muscle Car Club show.

Over 300 classic cars are expected at the show, which will take place on Sunday, March 19 at Kāpiti Primary School.

It’s a fun family day of hot rods, muscle cars, trade stalls, children’s rides, rocker cover racing, a retro fashion show and more.