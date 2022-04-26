Curry at Spice Lounge in Paraparaumu Beach. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Ethnic options are aplenty on the Kāpiti Coast. Rosalie Willis and David Haxton check out some options to tease your tastebuds this winter.

Knysna / State Highway 1, Coastlands Shopping Centre, Paraparaumu

Knysna is one of Kāpiti's newest restaurants. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Knysna might be the newcomers to the Kāpiti food scene, but their owners are far from novices when it comes to running a food joint.

Located at Coastlands Shoppingtown where Breakers was for many years, owners Tanya Labuschagné and Andrew Marchington have done renovations, left the franchise and turned the place into their own fusion of South African and Kiwi cuisine.

Pronounced naiz-na, Knysna brings a touch of South African culture to Kāpiti with Andrew saying they're all about "good food, done well".

Working in hospitality before they arrived in New Zealand, the couple has finally been able to create their own space with a homely, warm and comfortable atmosphere, serving fresh, rich food.

If you're a cheese fan and want something rich, creamy and flavourful, the cheddarmelt chicken schnitzel is for you. 'Made the South African way', it's one of the most popular things on the menu alongside the popular vegetarian option, the caprese toastie.

With South African food known for being meaty, the menu has a great mix of options for meat-lovers with the farmhouse breakfast featuring South African boerewors alongside the open steak sandwich for lunch and cheddarmelt steak for dinner.

Lighter options include classic breakfast options such as eggs bene, Florentine and Montreal along with pasta and burgers available for lunch and dinner.

Setting them apart from other cafes is their unique dessert menu.

Authentic South African milktarts, malva puddings and peppermint crisp tarts are all handmade by Tanya with the peppermint crisps' caramel filling and peppermint crisp chocolate on top giving it the taste of a deluxe candy cane.

To finish the Dom Pedro featuring Amarula liqueur is a must-try for those milkshake-loving adults.

- Rosalie Willis

Tuk Tuk Waimea / 1 Waimea Rd, Waikanae Beach

Tuk Tuk Waimea in Waikanae Beach. Photo / David Haxton

Another new restaurant on the coast is Tuk Tuk Waimea which is located on the beachfront in Waikanae Beach.

It's a Thai restaurant spearheaded by owners Daeng Neuang-Keo and Chris Wylde who have done a great job renovating the building to create a homely feel.

My wife Tina and I went there for our fourth wedding anniversary and were seated on the second level with sea views.

The room had wooden teak wall panelling which was done specifically to make it feel like a Thai house.

The menu had a variety of options, and descriptions written by Daeng, as well as photographs of what to expect.

Tuk Tuk Waimea in Waikanae Beach. Photo / David Haxton

For starters, we had prawn spring rolls and chicken curry puffs which were tasty.

Then for mains, we ordered a chicken salad (larb gai) especially because of the description.

Larb means prosperity or lucky in Thai and is often served for special occasions.

And larb is Daeng's specialty as it's from her home region of I-Sarn.

We also ordered massaman curry and instead of beef opted for lamb shank because of Daeng's suggestion.

Both dishes, which were delicious and plentiful, were accompanied by roti, rice and a glass each of gewürztraminer.

A tray of various small desserts was presented to us and we selected two which were just the right size because we were already full.

While all the food was on point, it was the friendly nature of Daeng and Chris and their team which impressed too.

It's a restaurant we would go back to. Booking is recommended.

- David Haxton

Spice Lounge / 15B Seaview Rd, Paraparaumu Beach

Ask any Indian restaurant and the chances are butter chicken is one of the most popular things on the menu.

Spice Lounge manager Navdeep Bassan said it's no different at Spice Lounge in Paraparaumu Beach, with butter chicken being one of the most commonly ordered items.

But if you dare to venture out, Spice Lounge has an illustrious menu to choose from.

Starting with a malai chicken tikka for the entree, the boneless chicken pieces marinated in cashews, cheese, yoghurt, and grilled tandoor was succulent and full of flavour. While many go directly for a curry, we had two entrees to start with, including a paneer pakora, both of which we would have again.

Recommended the shahi paneer, by both Navdeep and the menu which says this is a must-try, we listen to them and are not disappointed. Along with the mughlai chicken, both dishes are creamy and flavourful with a hint of spice.

Ordering them both mild-medium, Spice Lounge are happy to cater to individuals' spice preferences and dietary requirements.

With the online menu options ranging from mild, medium, kiwi hot and hot, a dine-in visit will allow you to specify how you like it.

"We often do mild-medium spice as most kiwis don't like it too spicy," Navdeep said.

Always happy to cater to dietary requirements with most curries gluten-free and many vegan, the friendly and knowledgeable staff will do all they can to make you feel comfortable.

Also popular is the rogan josh for those who love lamb and for something a little more adventurous try the goat curry, tender goat cooked in a home-style curry. And don't forget a mango lassi to finish.

- Rosalie Willis