Food hub off to strong start in Paraparaumu Beach

Some of The Lockup staff, from left, Jackie Wood, Claire Ricardson, Amanda Corrigan, Grace Vermy. Photo / David Haxton

A dingy old garage in Paraparaumu Beach has been converted into a sparkling food hub and takeaway coffee business called The Lockup.

Owners Jackie Wood, her daughter Amanda Corrigan and their team are off to a strong start with the business which is situated down a public walkway behind the Thai Marina restaurant off Marine Parade.

The duo used to operate the successful Café Te Horo for many years before difficulties with the landlord saw them look elsewhere to start over again.

A search led to the garage, which was advertised as a lockup, and adjoining yard, which was up for lease.

They saw the potential so signed the paperwork and then got building consent from council to start work on the blank canvas.

Builder Paul De Martin led the charge totally transforming the garage over a period of five to six weeks.

"He's an amazing builder," Amanda said.

"He's owned pubs and stuff in the past, and he's a builder, so he had an eye for everything."

The Lockup. Photo / David Haxton

Some of the fit-out included creating a stylish wooden suspended ceiling, putting in skylights, a new unisex bathroom, double glazed bi-fold doors and side window, fresh lick of paint, and lots more.

Outside the sun-drenched yard features various seating and tables, a children's slide, dog parking station and so on.

Plants were bought from the Te Horo Garden Centre.

"We didn't want to do another café because there are some lovely ones around here," Amanda said.

"It was really important to do something different."

It has been a busy time for the team which includes Jackie, Amanda, Grace Vermy, Rhienna Bevan, Lea Wylie, Claire Richardson, Barney Ainslie as well as Paraparaumu College students Piper Nicholas and Bailee Deller who work in the weekends.

Jackie's well-known cheese gems are back in business (61 were sold on the first Saturday) as well as a wide range of freshly cooked food and more.

"We're having so much fun," Amanda said.

"This is for everyone and anyone to come down and have a nice time."

Jackie summed it up: "It's really enjoyable and refreshing."

The Lockup is open seven days a week 7.30am to 3.30pm.