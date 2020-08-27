A Waikanae writing duo has released their latest novel called Scorpions in Stilettos.

It's the third book in a fast-paced easy to read trilogy created by Virginia Innes-Jones and Darin Dance who write under the pseudonyms Hinemura Ellison and Ted Hughes.

The books, which balance seriousness with satire, centre around three girlfriends with each edition focusing on one of them.

The first book Sharks With Lipstick is about Samantha and her life in a government department combined with murder mystery on a Kāpiti train and a romantic connection too.

Snakes In Suits is about Freya who inherits her grandfather's building in Petone before a property developer tries to steal it from under her, while a death in a place she's developed, adds to the drama.

And in the latest book Scorpions in Stilettos it's about Clara.

"It's about her [Clara] personal growth," Darin said.

"She's the classy career minded woman that's always been chasing the money and all the things you need to strive for in society.

"But she has had a traumatic past event which she's buried which resurfaces in this particular time.

"Her life spirals out of control and then it's about getting back and trying to thrive."

"The support of her two best friends help her," Virginia adds.

"So it's really stressing the importance of friendship and connection."

Easy to read, thought-provoking and lots of satire.

The books, which deal with a range of issues and have lots of humour, would appeal to a wide range of readers.

The youngest person they've had test read the latest book was an 18-year-old and the oldest was 85.

"They really liked it," Virginia said.

"The only comment was from the elderly woman who thought some of the f-words could have been taken out."

"They're fun easy to read books," Darin said.

They've both been rereading their first book and the enjoyment is still strong.

"I get quite bored easily but I've read Scorpions again and I still cried, and laughed, even though I knew what was going to happen," Virginia said.

"I'm up to about chapter five and it's really good," Darin said.

"I'm still enjoying it and looking forward to what comes next."

The books can be ordered via www.bachdoctorpress.com