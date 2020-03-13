There was hardly standing room left in Whanganui's Courtroom two on Thursday afternoon as three new Justices of the Peace were confirmed.

Jennifer Saywood, Eileen Ng and Geeta Singh were surrounded by their family and friends as Judge Dugald Matheson swore them in.

Reminding the three women of the duty they play to the community he said it was an honour to have such quality standing in front of him.

Born in the South Island, Jennifer Saywood has lived in Whanganui for many years and contributed to her community in many ways.

Having worked and established many kindergartens nationwide, Saywood has also worked in community probations and was apart of developing the first neighbourhood watch group.

"I was first asked to be a Justice of the Peace in when I was working in community probation's but I was told it would be a conflict of interest so I didn't do it but I always told myself when I retired I would do it so I really feel like I've come full circle."

Her work has also been heavily focused on women's rights being a chair and secretary on the national council of women and she is currently president of the National Council of Women in Whanganui.

Saywood is also a member of the Whanganui Community Polytechnic Council, a member of the St John Board of Trustees, a member of CLAW, the deputy chair of Whanganui Regional Community Polytechnic Council and a member of Whanganui's Restorative Justice alongside being the chair of Whanganui's Restorative Practices.

Ng brings with her an ability to converse in Cantonese and is from Chinese origin.

Born in Lower Hutt, she has resided in Whanganui for a number of years and has been involved with a number of community groups including Plunket, kindergarten and was the president and secretary of Rotary in 2013.

Eileen Ng has given back to the Chinese community in Whanganui through a number of community groups. Photo / Bevan Conley

She has worked largely with the Chinese community in Whanganui by being the current president of the Whanganui branch of the New Zealand Chinese Association and a member of the Whanganui Welcoming Communities Advisory Group.

Ng has also assisted migrants to Whanganui with translation services and has assisted police.

Singh learned all about Whanganui from driving around the city for River City Cabs in the early 2000s after migrating here from Fiji where she was born and went to school.

She is fluent in Indian and Punjabi and is the managing director of Geeta's Spices and Veggies.

Having worked as a stamp officer for NZ Post in 2005 and working at a dairy in 2009 she is very familiar with the Whanganui community.

During her spare time, she became the managing director of Whanganui's First Choice Limited and was a founder of the local Lotus Club.

She is also a member of the festival of cultures and the Whanganui Indian Multicultural Society.

President of the Justices of the Peace Association in Whanganui, Jim O'Neill offered his advice on how the three women should approach their roles and wished them all the best.