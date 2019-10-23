Financial requirements under the new parent category is nonsensical and an indirect message from the government that parents of migrants are not welcome to New Zealand, members of Whangārei's Sikh community say.

The migrants from the Indian state of Punjab said the income threshold recently announced by Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway was unfair and would make it impossible for them to bring their parents.

The Government has closed the old parent category where one sponsor had to have an annual income of $65,000 and two sponsors $90,000 and a new scheme will be opened in February next year with a cap of 1000 people.

Those intending to sponsor one parent will need to earn about $106,000 a year and about $159,000 if sponsoring two parents.

Income for joint sponsors will go up to about $159,000 for single parent and $212,000 for both parents.

Lees-Galloway the new parent category would focus on an adult child's income rather than the circumstances of their parent and was aligned with the "highly-paid" settings under the skilled migrant category and the recent changes to employer-assisted temporary work visa settings.

But Whangārei taxi driver Sartaj Sandhu said the Government was indirectly saying no to parents of migrants.

"The income threshold previously was reachable. Now, it doesn't make any sense. It's just not possible for a vast majority of migrants to meet the threshold, unless you're a businessman but even a businessman will struggle.

"The reality is parents provide invaluable support and guidance that allows their adult children to work. The family values they bring is rooted deep into our culture and nothing can replace that."

Sandhu said some parents who intended to join their children in Northland were well-off who would invest their wealth in the region after making a move.

"We all work hard compared to some that can work just as hard but choose to be on a benefit and that's why we think the Government's decision is very unfair," he said.

But the Government said it was committed to attracting and retaining highly-skilled migrants by providing a pathway for their parents to join them in New Zealand, while ensuring they would be supported by their children when they got here.

Applicants who do not meet the new eligibility criteria will be able to withdraw their Expression of Interest (EOI) and apply for a full refund.

When the EOI is selected from the pool it is assessed against current eligibility criteria and, if these are met, the parent applicant is invited to apply for residence.