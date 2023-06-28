A magical performance from local Columbians who performed a festive cumbia - a traditional Columbian folk dance. Photo / Get Content.

Levin staged a multicultural extravaganza at the weekend with weaving dragons, colourful clothes, graceful dancing and music from around the world.

A welcoming dance from the Kiribati group at Weave. Photo / Get Content

The very first Weave multicultural celebration was held in the Levin Memorial Hall and showcased songs, dances and traditions from different cultures in Horowhenua, including Māori, Indian, Chinese, Kiribati and Columbian.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said: “Weave provided a space for people to celebrate their cultural heritage through the expression of dress, dance food and music.

A Chinese Dragon and Lion dancers are said to bring good luck and prosperity to the community. Photo / Get Content

“Weaving dragons, colourful cultural attire, graceful dance and toe-tapping music, that was Weave,” he said.

More than 250 people attended the sold-out event organised by Horowhenua District Council (HDC) and a team of volunteers. The enjoyment could be seen in the audience, which joined in on some of the dancing and was kept entertained all evening long, learning more about other cultures through music, dance performances, Bollywood break-outs and nibbles from various countries.

Kiribati dancers in action at Weave, held at Levin War Memorial Hall at the weekend. Photo / Get Content

HDC chief executive Monique Davidson said it was the first time it had hosted Weave, but it wouldn’t be the last.

Indian dancers perform a Gujarati folk dance at Weave. Photo / Get Content

“Weave is part of the Welcoming Communities, a programme led by Immigration New Zealand in partnership with the Ministry of Ethnic Communities and the Human Rights Commission working towards welcoming newcomers into the community and making them feel at home.”

Local iwi Muaūpoko opened the show with a pōwhiri, welcoming everyone to this multicultural celebration.

Muaupoko perform an opening powhiri at the Weave event at Levin War Memorial Hall. Photo / Get Content

Muaūpoko Tribal Authority chief executive Di Rump said it was important “that whānau new to our hapori [community] feel embraced and celebrated - and that we all have the opportunity to celebrate culture in such a wonderful way - these types of events are critical to achieving that. It was a very special evening for everyone.”

“Communities and businesses thrive on diversity. Well done to the performers. Your representation and passion for your culture shone through your performance and participation. The community thoroughly enjoyed the event - the performances and traditional attire were stunning,” Wanden said.

The crowd at Weave dances to La Bamba, performed by the band Jazz Shed. Photo / Get Content

The community was entertained by Chinese Dragon Dances, an African Marimba drumming group, Kiribati and Indian dance performances, and the Colombian community group performance, finishing with a Latino Jazz band.

Jazz Shed provided the Latino vibes to finish the Weave evening at Levin War Memorial Hall. Photo / Get Content

Performers and organisers encouraged the crowd to dance at Weave. Photo / Get Content

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.