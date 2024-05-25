Special Olympics event success for the Waiopehu’s soccer team.

Kia ora koutou, Talofa lava, greetings to everyone.

Term 2 has got under way with many exciting events happening and on the horizon.

Last Friday saw our students fully embrace Pink Shirt Day. They raised over $500 to go towards the Pink Shirt organisation, which encourages students to stand up to bullying rather than being bystanders.

The school was a sea of pink as our students showed their support for this worthwhile cause. This event was led by our junior student executive, a team of Year 9 and 10 students who have a leadership role in the college.

Fighting bullying at school.

I was proud to see some of our students excel at the Special Olympics event in Palmerston North last week. The football team competed against many other local teams, and after a hard-fought semifinal, played the final. They came home very proud of the silver medal they won.

I was also thrilled to hear from the organisers how impressed they were with our Year 13 students who were helpers at the event. These students demonstrated our values and were a credit to the school.

Last week our ever-popular Restaurant Evenings were held on Tuesday and Wednesday. These nights see our students who are studying catering host a four-course meal in our wonderful fully refurbished cafe facility. The Level 3 students are the chefs, while the Level 2 students run the front of house.

If you missed out on this time keep an eye on our Facebook page to see when the event will take place next term.

Winter sports are now under way. To date the 1st XV have played and won four games (including three grading games), the youth rugby team have won two of three games, as have our Senior A netballers.

Restaurant night is popular at Waiopehu College.

The senior development netball team also recorded a win last weekend. The girls hockey started their campaign with a win against Whanganui Collegiate, while the combined college football team remains unbeaten. Our badminton squad have had fantastic results and are now into their fourth week, and our overall basketball programme is going from strength to strength, with five teams competing weekly against some of the best school basketball teams in New Zealand.

We are introducing some new kit this year, with a nod to the early days of the college. Expect our traditional colours of teal and maroon to feature on the fields and courts.

Courtney Fitzgibbon has returned from the International Cross Country event in Kenya where she placed 35th out of 80. Flynn Warren was selected for NZ baseball under 23 grade training squad, whilst his younger brother Fletcher has made the U18 baseball training squad for a world cup qualifier in Australia.

Many thanks to any of you who have contributed to Cole Campbell and Isabel Paroli’s fundraising efforts. They now have the necessary funds to attend the London International Science Forum in July thanks to the generous support of the Levin community.

Upcoming events that we are looking forward to are Rockquest, where we have two acts competing and Big Sing where our school choir will compete.

Also on the horizon is the Waiopehu Has Awesome Talent (WHAT) show and later in the term Cultural Day where we celebrate the many cultures in the college.

Ngā mihi nui







