MP Tim Costley in front of his new Levin office.

Tim Costly is MP for Ōtaki

OPINION

By Tim Costley

Last week I started my local Youth Advisory Panels in our high schools. I’m really grateful for the support of the local colleges and the students who took part.

Each school was quite different, but equally inspiring. At Manawatū College the focus was on culture, and how they could grow even more respect and a co-operative spirit between not only all students, but between staff and students. It was very inspiring!

MP Tim Costley meeting the Youth Advisory Panel at Manawatū College.

At Ōtaki College the focus was on healthcare in the township. They spoke of a desire to get the best solution, not just the fastest one, but also balanced this against the pragmatic need for discernible change. This was a nice follow-on from meeting other organisations in Horowhenua to talk about local healthcare.

Our plan, led by the students themselves, involves listening to the community to hear the views of others, and then working with other organisations to develop practical and tangible improvements. I’m really looking forward to the next round of catch-ups to see how things are improving, and to helping them on their journey.

What I loved about these, across every different school, was that there is a groundedness to this. It’s not just about change for change’s sake, or the desire to “be part of something” that sometime lets us confuse passion with progress. Students spoke of a desire to serve their community, looking for opportunities to volunteer.

This is exactly the kind of community spirit we need to see more of, blurring lines between identity groups, between ages, ethnicities, genders and any other borders. These definitions typically only limit us, whereas I believe when we work together as one community we are far greater and far stronger.

MP Tim Costley outside a pop-up meeting in Foxton.

Our youth are bang on target. The cost of living is still the biggest thing I hear about as I visit groups all across the electorate, followed by law and order (in part what I heard at Manawatū College), health (as at Ōtaki College) and achievement in education.

To pick up this last point, can I finish by thanking the staff and students of local primary schools and also Horowhenua Learning Centre for hosting me over the last week.

I also had a great day in Foxton last week. My pop-up clinic was overrun with people keen to chat. I’ll be back regularly so if you missed out this time there are plenty more chances.

What a great region we have!








