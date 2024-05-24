Horowhenua District Council has debated long about services and possible cuts to keep rates as low as possible.

Your rates will go up, and steeply, but slightly lower than the lowest level proposed.

The bulk of the 16.6 per cent increase will go to paying for depreciation, insurance, interest and inflation, but this increase allows for most services to continue, but not all.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said councillors debated long and hard, starting in August last year, and they spent a lot of time talking to the community about their new Long-term Plan.

“We have had 26 workshops, 34 community engagement events, 499 submissions and many community voices to listen to and consider.

“We are incredibly conscious of the impact our decision-making has on our community and have tried our best to strike a balance between setting rates that enable service delivery of the things that matter most to people, trying to keep rates as low as we can, and ensuring we make financially sustainable decisions.”

He said the conultation process this time around reached a much wider cross section of the community, with a notable increase of those between 25 and 35 years of age attending sessions and submitting.

Council’s options to raise funds for services are severely limited, and it relies heavily on rates to fund its work. Wanden said the constraints around the current funding model for local government are very frustrating and it is made worse by the fact that little is clear when it comes to measures about to be taken by Wellington, such as those related to water services.

Animal control fees will go up, as will parking fees (from $1.10-$2). Berm mowing has gone the wayside, there will be increased trade waste levies and the council will sell half its carbon credits.

Opening hours at libraries like Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō and Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom will be reduced, but the emergency funds have been rescued from the scrap heap.

Other funding measures voted for in favour include: $5000 for gender-neutral signage in public facilities and there will be money for the community camera trust.

A targeted rate will pay expenses associated with the landfill and for kerbside recycling.

Te Awahou Foxton Community Board will no longer be funded through the general rate. Foxton residents will have to face that bill alone and businesses will be billed for economic development costs. Changes to the rates remission policy have also been accepted.

Viewed as a way to implement waste minimisation activities without further impacting the ratepayer, the council voted to allocate $50,000 from the Ministry for the Environment (MfE) levies fund towards a Carbon Emissions Portal.

Prompted by a submission from a passionate community member, the council voted to allocate $25,000 from MfE levies fund towards trialling a composting initiative, which will see council officers report back about the trial by February 2025.

Councillors voted to become a living wage employer, a move that would have minimal impact on operational costs, but signal leadership in reducing the pay equity gap in the district.

Council rubbish bags will now cost $6 and the review costs of domestic solid waste is ongoing.

A review of the current water rating charges will be done in the 2024/25 financial year.

Staff have been asked to:

- look at options for including a requirement for on-site stormwater retention tanks to be installed by landowners as part of a future residential District Plan;

- present the Heritage Strategy (2012) for consideration and further direction from council by October 2024;

- engage with council’s iwi/hapū partners and report back to council by December 2024 on the options for progressing a District Plan change to protect Wāhi Tapu;

- report to the District Plan Steering Group by September 30 on industrial/commercial rezoning opportunities that could be advanced in a District Plan change;

- develop a community plan for Shannon and Mangaore Village in 2024/25 and that officers explore the inclusion of Ōpiki and Tokomaru in that plan or an associated plan;

- progress opportunities to give resolution to the water wheel project in Shannon;

- undertake further work around the Waitārere Beach Surf Life Saving Club designation and report back in 2025;

- capture Pasifika Fale when planning for public infrastructure in the long term;

- undertake a stock take on lease agreements and report back to council with this information including an assessment on the current leasing policy.

Councillors also voted to continue funding for, an adjustment for CPI, for Levin Waitārere Surf Life Saving Club, Surf Life Saving New Zealand (on behalf of Foxton Beach Surf Life Saving Club), Whatunga Tūao Volunteer Central, Horowhenua District Neighbourhood Support, Save Our River Trust (SORT), Horowhenua Community Camera Trust, Waitārere Beach Progressive & Ratepayers Association and Levin Community Patrol.



