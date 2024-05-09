The Talent Quest was an opportunity for students to show their unique abilities.

The Talent Quest was an opportunity for students to show their unique abilities.

By Staff – HLC/LTTM

On Wednesday, May 1 the library at LTTM/HLC was transformed into a live performance stage. The crowd were excited and ready to support each of the performers as they had their turn on stage.

The judges were very impressed by the amazing talent shown by each of the contestants.

One of the keys to learning is building confidence in your ability to succeed. This recognition of your own ability can come from several sources, not just the completion of an academic assessment. It maybe obtaining a driver’s licence, completing a building project or tending a garden to harvest. Each takes effort and perseverance, the same qualities needed to achieve academic results.

At HLC/LTTM we strive to build this confidence with our students and clients using their existing talents to highlight their ability to succeed in any field they apply themselves to.

We recently held a Talent Quest for students to share their music, performance and arts skills. Participants performed an item of their choice for an audience made up of whānau, students and staff.

Patrick Rennell – CEO

The Talent Quest is an opportunity for our rangatahi to showcase their unique and individual talents. This event is mana enhancing inclusive and empowering to all who participate and attend. Our students build up their confidence for their ongoing pathway to have self-belief for their future.

Doreen Aldrich – Tutor and Talent Quest event organiser

Congratulations to each student who participated. This is a great opportunity for building confidence as well as camaraderie across the whole campus! We are proud of all of you!



