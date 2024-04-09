The fate of Foxton's War Memorial Hall is still up in the air with another round of public consultation being held this month.

Foxton War Memorial Hall Society Inc chairwoman Nola Fox said Horowhenua District Council’s plan to dispose of the Foxton War Memorial Hall on the open market is “just dumb.”

“They have got all these plans for growth and with so many other halls closing there is nowhere to do line dancing, exercise classes, weddings or funerals. Selling it off does not make sense. We need more community space, not less.

Local councillors representing the Foxton community said, “Independent advice on the potential future cost of strengthening the Foxton War Memorial Hall based on what we know was obtained, and while detailed investigation work would be required to get a more definitive cost, the estimate of up to $2 million in today’s market and to meet current building code are real.”

“Recent polls show that 66 per cent of residents want the hall transferred to a community group. Only 20 per cent want the council to save it and 14 per cent are okay with a sell-off on the open market,” Fox said.

The fact that the council announced this round of consultation of last Friday afternoon, while they said they would wait until later this week, has raised her ire. “We sat down with them on Tuesday of last week and were told the announcement would go out this Wednesday. Instead, they did it at just before 2pm last Friday, catching a lot of people off-guard.”

Nola Fox is passionate about saving Foxton's War Memorial Hall and is not about to give up.

She also questions the local councillors’ motivation. “Some of them were on the council in 2014 when selling was first suggested. They have had 10 years to fix the building’s earthquake problems but they haven’t done anything. Where is their duty of care for their community?

“They just let it slide and at the same time were okay with making it very hard for people to hire the hall, which accounts for the downturn of bookings. They could have put in place a targeted rate then, so there would be money for it now. Why didn’t they?”

She said she was told there is another community group interested in acquiring the building, but the council is refusing to disclose who this might be. “It is very disappointing that there are other people involved in this who have not come forward to help us,” Fox said.

The society will be issuing submission forms locals can use to have their say. “People need to do this and also realise that any which way this will cost them money, be it through fundraising for community ownership or a through a targeted rate through the council.”

She said as an incorporated society they would be able to get substantial funding to help pay for the fix. “The council cannot do that. They have to raise rates.”

She also said she believes the council is employing scare tactics to get their way such as using inflated price tags, which, she said, are not justified. “They haven’t got a leg to stand on. There is no new report that spells out what it will cost now. Their figures as just ballpark figures without any basis. They haven’t done any serious research into the earthquake strengthening issue for this building. The structural engineers we have talked to say it will cost less than $1m to fix.

“In 2014 the price tag for this was $100,000 and with reported price increases since then of 300 per cent that makes it less than $700,000. It is too difficult to hire the hall, putting people off, which is their excuse for wanting to flog it off.

“The council believes on legal advice that they have the right to sell the hall and have told us they expect us to promote this new round of consultation. But we are actually going to go with a fourth option: sell it to us,” Fox said.

The society’s previous attempt to acquire the hall, for $500, as this was all they money they had on hand at the time, was rejected. “We had to proof in our proposal that we could finance the work. That is all we had, but we had a plan for usage and for raising funds.

“We will also be clear to our community that if the building isn’t saved by 2031, depending on finances, it will be demolished. This is not the end of the saga.”

Local councillors David Allan and Ross Brannigan, who were part of the working party dealing with the Foxton War Memorial Hall, said it is a longstanding issue.

Horowhenua District councillor Ross Brannigan.

“It relates back to 2018 and in the last six years alongside significant community consultation, the council have in good faith given a number of opportunities for the Foxton War Memorial Hall Incorporated Society to demonstrate to council a financially viable and enduring plan for the operational and investment in the Foxton War Memorial Hall.

“We have not been convinced to date, hence our preferred option to not retain the hall. We are however at a point where we are checking in with the community and genuinely want to hear the views of community. Council has proudly invested in Foxton over the last few years – Main St upgrade, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, Foxton pool, funded by everyone in the Horowhenua District, not just Foxton.

“The reality is we are faced with some challenging choices, and the future of the Foxton War Memorial Hall is one of them. Council has sought independence advice on the potential future cost of strengthening the Foxton War Memorial Hall based on what we know, and while detailed investigation work would be require to get a more definitive cost, the estimate of up to $2m in today’s market and to meet current Building Code are real.

“When you weigh these costs up against the potential costs associated with the purchase of the RSA building, an existing building that is not earthquake-prone and not currently utilised, we need to step back from the emotion and ask ourselves what will best deliver positive outcomes for the community in the most cost-effective way.”

You need to choose from these options:

Option 1: Council retains and upgrades the hall

Council commits to vital upgrades to safeguard the hall’s safety and longevity, preserving its historical integrity. This endeavour demands a substantial investment from ratepayers. Preliminary estimates suggest the cost could range from $1.5m to $2.1m depending on the extent of renovations required, although further investigation is required to determine this. It’s crucial to note that the cost estimates provided are indicative only. Council’s consultation document has more information as to the potential impact on rates based on these indicative cost estimates.

Option 2: Council disposes through open market (preferred option)

Council’s consultation document describes a number of possible different approaches as to how the sale process could proceed and how proceeds of an open market disposal could be applied.

While selling on the open market may offer the potential for financial returns, council also recognises the importance of community benefit. This avenue presents an opportunity for an innovative business approach that embraces forward-thinking for the site. During the consultation process, feedback is sought on the desired community amenities to accompany any commercial development.

It’s important to note that council has allocated funding to respectfully relocate the rolls of honour to Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, ensuring the continued recognition of those who served and those who lost their life while serving.

Any proceeds of the sale will be used for the purposes to be identified by council, but consistent with the original endowment.

Option 3: Transfer to community organisation

Option 3 suggests transferring ownership to a community organisation, promoting local stewardship. However, this requires careful assessment of the organisation’s resources and maintenance capacity. While empowering communities, it also demands support and infrastructure to ensure sustainable management. Council must thoroughly evaluate before transferring, ensuring the organisation can effectively utilise the land for broader community benefit.

Residents are urged to share thoughts, concerns and preferences regarding these options to shape the future of the Foxton War Memorial Hall.

For more information and to have your say, visit letskorero.horowhenua.govt.nz/FoxtonWarMemorialHall or email your preferred option to fwmh@horowhenua.govt.nz.

Community consultation closes on April 26.







