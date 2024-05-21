Foxton left wing Jordan Chambers makes a break down the left touchline.

By Bruce Falloon

Under gloomy and dismal conditions Foxton beat Levin Wanderers convincingly at Easton Park on Saturday.

The game started at a quick tempo and after 15 minutes Foxton were up 10-0. Wanderers held their own for a while but the local team managed to squeeze them out.

Foxton were within striking range and managed to slot a penalty to extend their lead. This was followed by a penalty try just before the break, with the team ahead 20-0 at halftime.

Local coach Tom Zimmerman said: “Our forwards need to show more vigour at the breakdowns. We need to be more wary on defence, and communicate more out in the backs to be more effective.

“We need to connect up, then we can apply more pressure when needed.”

Wanderers coach Kurt Jackson said: “We need to start playing our game, and believe in ourselves, and start winning scrums”.

After the break Foxton never let up and applied pressure with another converted try making the score 27-0. Wanderers sneaked back into the game with a well-earned try to be 27-7 down.

Foxton changed gear and upped the tempo, gaining a penalty. A breakout try blew-out the score to 37-7. Wanderers tried to break the advantage line but the locals held their ground.

Wanderers gave away a late penalty, and after the restart, Foxton managed a late try. Although the visitors tried in vain, Foxton were too good - winning by 47-7.

Earlier Athletic B’s beat Foxton B’s 23-15.



